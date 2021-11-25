POST GAME REPORT: Alabama loses a close one to Iona in Orlando

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost Thursday evening’s game against the Iona Gaels by a final score of 72-68.

Alabama shot 44.6% from the field including 29.4% from three. It certainly wasn’t a normal night for the Crimson Tide’s offense, especially from beyond the arc.

The area of concern for Alabama was free-throw shooting. The Tide hit just 52% of their free throws, which would’ve ended up usurping the Gaels lead if added to the final tally.

Defensively, Alabama allowed 44% shooting and just 19% from three. The obvious difference in this game being in free throws, Iona hit on 76% of their charity shots.

Alabama did hold an advantage in the rebounding department, winning that battle 38-31.

Alabama turned the ball over 13 times, matching the number that the Gaels gave up.

Alabama’s leading scorer was Jaden Shackelford with 19 points. He posted a double-double with 10 rebounds, as well.

Jahvon Quinerly was right behind him with 15 points.

On the other side, Iona was led by Nelly Junior Joseph and Walter Clayton Jr, both with 15 points. Junior Joseph earned himself a double-double with 11 rebounds.

The Crimson Tide is now 4-1 on the season.

Alabama will take on Drake on Friday at 3:30 p.m. CT.

