ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

POST GAME REPORT: Alabama loses a close one to Iona in Orlando

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDM7h_0d73QXgf00
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost Thursday evening’s game against the Iona Gaels by a final score of 72-68.

Alabama shot 44.6% from the field including 29.4% from three. It certainly wasn’t a normal night for the Crimson Tide’s offense, especially from beyond the arc.

The area of concern for Alabama was free-throw shooting. The Tide hit just 52% of their free throws, which would’ve ended up usurping the Gaels lead if added to the final tally.

Defensively, Alabama allowed 44% shooting and just 19% from three. The obvious difference in this game being in free throws, Iona hit on 76% of their charity shots.

Alabama did hold an advantage in the rebounding department, winning that battle 38-31.

Alabama turned the ball over 13 times, matching the number that the Gaels gave up.

Alabama’s leading scorer was Jaden Shackelford with 19 points. He posted a double-double with 10 rebounds, as well.

Jahvon Quinerly was right behind him with 15 points.

On the other side, Iona was led by Nelly Junior Joseph and Walter Clayton Jr, both with 15 points. Junior Joseph earned himself a double-double with 11 rebounds.

The Crimson Tide is now 4-1 on the season.

Alabama will take on Drake on Friday at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

WR Caleb Douglas backs off longtime USC commitment

USC is still searching for its first commitment under new coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans suffered their first setback on the recruiting trail on Tuesday with the news that Caleb Douglas – who has been committed since early August – was reopening his recruitment. Douglas, a three-star prospect from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Alabama State
City
Iona, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Local
Alabama Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jahvon Quinerly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Alabama Crimson Tide#The Iona Gaels#Roll Tide Wire
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A third Gator has entered the transfer portal in as many days

Edge rusher Khris Bogle is the third Florida Gator in three days to enter the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Bogle started three of the 10 games he played in this season for Florida. He finished the year with 23 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Bogle had a chance to be one of the more productive pass rushers in Billy Napier’s first season with Florida, but a season spent mostly behind Brenton Cox Jr. has him looking at his options.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Temple News

Owls lose close game against Red Storm

With six minutes and 38 seconds left in the fourth quarter, St. John’s University senior guard Kadaja Bailey hit a three pointer to take the lead, 64-62, after trailing the Owls for the majority of the game. Temple University women’s basketball (1-2, 0-0 The American Athletic conference) fell to the...
TEMPLE, PA
USA Today

ESPN ranks teams most likely to make CFP

The College Football Playoff will be determined following conference championship games on Dec. 4. What teams have the best chance to make the CFP?. Several conference championship games have CFP implications including: the SEC Championship (No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Alabama), the Big Ten Championship (No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 12 Iowa), the Big 12 Championship (No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor) and the AAC Championship (No. 16 Houston at No. Cincinnati). All rankings are per the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy