We now know the Honkai Impact 3rd 5.3 release date. While it won’t be out in November 2021, it does cut it close. Instead, it will show up on December 2, 2021. When it appears, there will be a new Honkai Impact 3rd story chapter and A Post-Honkai Odyssey prologue featuring Bronya and Carole. Carole’s Battlesuit will also make its debut. A new costume is coming for another Battlesuit too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO