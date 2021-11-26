Coach Kavanagh says McGregor has ‘got a hundred opponents lined up’ for UFC return

Khabib Nurmagomedov insists Justin Gaethje is the hardest puncher he has ever faced in the UFC.Having mixed it with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, The Eagle then called it a day after his next fight, which saw him knock off Gaethje on Fight Island, concluding a glittering career with a 29-0 record.But the October 2020 meeting was memorable for the Russian, who maintains the American “hit like a truck”.“This guy [Justin Gaethje] hit like a truck, you know,” Nurmagomedov told Mike Tyson on his Hotboxin’ podcast.“Nobody hit me harder than Justin Gaethje. His kick, his punch, his left hook, right...
Comments / 1