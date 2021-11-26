ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Coach Kavanagh says McGregor has ‘got a hundred opponents lined up’ for UFC return

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach John Kavanagh says there will be no shortage of opponents lining up to fight Conor McGregor when the Irishman eventually returns to the octagon...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 1

The Independent

Khabib names hardest puncher faced in UFC and it’s not Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov insists Justin Gaethje is the hardest puncher he has ever faced in the UFC.Having mixed it with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, The Eagle then called it a day after his next fight, which saw him knock off Gaethje on Fight Island, concluding a glittering career with a 29-0 record.But the October 2020 meeting was memorable for the Russian, who maintains the American “hit like a truck”.“This guy [Justin Gaethje] hit like a truck, you know,” Nurmagomedov told Mike Tyson on his Hotboxin’ podcast.“Nobody hit me harder than Justin Gaethje. His kick, his punch, his left hook, right...
UFC
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor is horrifically jacked

2021 wasn’t the greatest year in terms of fighting for Conor McGregor, getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January then breaking his leg against his UFC rival in July. However, the Irishman is on the mend now and according to his coach, looking more jacked than ever. Via The...
UFC
Conor Mcgregor
mmanews.com

McGregor Says He Has A More ‘Ferocious’ Ground Game Than Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor continues his social media rampage with a shot at Nate Diaz. Conor McGregor may somehow be getting even more attention now that he is healing up from injury than when he was active. The former two-division champ is getting called out left and right. He is getting attacked by fighters in his division and from multiple weight classes. In true McGregor fashion, he is not holding back, either. He is targeting any and all fighters who have crossed his social media path, and this time it is Nate Diaz once again.
UFC
theScore

McGregor vows to fight for UFC lightweight title in return bout

Despite losing his last two fights, Conor McGregor appears to think he'll receive an immediate UFC lightweight title shot when he returns to the Octagon. "I'm facing whoever the f--- has that (lightweight) title next," McGregor tweeted Monday. "Deal with it." The former two-division champion has been out of action...
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Conor McGregor has two fights left on his UFC contract, says trilogy with Nate Diaz will ‘1 billion percent’ happen

Nate Diaz will always be the guy that handed Conor McGregor his first UFC loss when they first fought at UFC 196 in March 2016. McGregor avenged the loss five months later at UFC 202, defeating Diaz by majority decision. While the two are even with a win over each other, Diaz finished McGregor and McGregor was unable to do that to The Ultimate Fighter season 5 winner.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Conor McGregor Wants Title Shot In 2022 Return

Not many fans think Conor McGregor deserves a shot at the lightweight crown after horrendous outings in the last few years, but the Irishman doesn’t want to go by the rules. “Hi lads, here goes,” McGregor tweeted. “Clicks and the like. Your boss and what not. The Mac. Santy Claus. I’m facing whoever the f–k has that LW title next. Deal with it.”
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conor McGregor says he knew leg could snap in Dustin Poirier fight, vows to return and settle score

Conor McGregor had an inkling, he said, that his leg may break in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) broke his leg at the end of Round 1, but the former UFC dual-champ had previously revealed that he entered the fight with stress fractures in his leg. The cageside doctor waved the fight off as soon as it was noticed McGregor’s left leg was broken, giving Poirier the TKO win.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Muhammad Mokaev on Conor McGregor: ‘He has to apologize’

Muhammad Mokaev is a proud man with a multi-cultural background. The newest UFC signing is set to be a star and many have him pegged as the newest Khabib Nurmagomedov. Muhammad Mokaev recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about his UFC signing and the subject of Conor McGregor was brought up. The Dagestan native wants to meet with him face to face.
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor reveals planned UFC return date and injury update after broken leg

Conor McGregor has revealed he plans to be ready for a UFC return by April as he steps up his rehabilitation following a broken leg.The Irishman suffered the setback in defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.But despite the gruesome injury, McGregor is bullish about his return and insists he “cannot wait to wrap this steel bar in my leg across the neck of a future opponent”.McGregor added that “patience” is key to his return to the octagon, with two fights remaining on his contract.“The fibula is fully healed,” McGregor revealed on Twitter. “The medial side of the tibia is...
UFC
USA Today

Video: Could a Conor McGregor title fight in UFC return actually make sense?

For all intents and purposes, Conor McGregor has accomplished nothing inside the UFC octagon in five years. And yet, he thinks he’s a legit lightweight title contender. McGregor, of course, is a master of keeping his name in the headlines, and his latest statement that he can come back from his broken leg and fight “whoever the f*ck has that LW title” raised eyebrows. Perhaps McGregor’s next fight is dependent on the outcome of next week’s UFC 269 title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, who’s up 2-1 on McGregor in their trilogy after back-to-back wins, but nothing changes the fact that McGregor is 1-3 in his past four fights, with his only victory coming at welterweight against a past-his-prime Donald Cerrone.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: John Kavanagh talks Conor McGregor’s return: ‘When the time comes, I’m sure he won’t be short of choice’

2021 has been the worst professional year of Conor McGregor’s professional fighting career. In January, McGregor suffered his first knockout defeat in MMA when he lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Then, six months later, McGregor lost the rematch when he snapped his shin in half. Since then, McGregor has been rehabbing from his injury and by all accounts, his recovery has gone exceedingly well, which means that things are full steam ahead for 2022, at least, according to McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh.
UFC
The Independent

Michael Chandler unconcerned by Conor McGregor’s trash talk ahead of potential UFC clash

Michael Chandler has said he is not intimidated by Conor McGregor’s trash-talking abilities, as the American attempts to set up a fight with the Irishman in 2022.Chandler debuted in the UFC in January, on the undercard of McGregor’s second fight against Dustin Poirier.On that night, Chandler knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round, but he has since suffered back-to-back losses. In his second UFC fight, the 35-year-old almost stopped Charles Oliveira in the first round but was finished early in the second with the vacant lightweight title on the line. Then, in early November, Chandler lost to Justin...
UFC

