Coach Kavanagh says McGregor has ‘got a hundred opponents lined up’ for UFC return

Conor McGregor continues his social media rampage with a shot at Nate Diaz. Conor McGregor may somehow be getting even more attention now that he is healing up from injury than when he was active. The former two-division champ is getting called out left and right. He is getting attacked by fighters in his division and from multiple weight classes. In true McGregor fashion, he is not holding back, either. He is targeting any and all fighters who have crossed his social media path, and this time it is Nate Diaz once again.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO