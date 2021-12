The Annual Feaster Five Road Race will be taking place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25th. The race begins in Shawsheen Square and works its way through downtown Andover and its side streets with the finish line at Brickstone Square. Street closures will begin at 6:00 a.m. and will last until approximately 11:00 a.m. as runners and walkers make their way through the 5K and 5 Mile courses. The map below should be used as a guide of which streets and neighborhoods will be affected by street closures and traffic delays throughout the morning.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO