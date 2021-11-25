'Shaggin' Wagons': A Rolling History of Van Murals

This is an often overlooked muscle car. Buick’s contribution to the muscle car era has been in many ways overshadowed by the more popular cars of the time, despite the fact that the GS of the 1970s was the car to beat. At the time, the HEMI cars were running the quarter-mile in the low 14-second range, the Corvettes were hailed as having the most power, and the very special LS6 Chevelles were easily breaking into the high 13s. Meanwhile, almost under the radar, independent reviews of the Buick GS were turning up with results insinuating the cars were capable of easily being the fastest thing on the road with a 13.38-second quarter-mile ET. This sparked an argument that continued for decades after and even as the muscle car era was fading, enthusiasts were still duking it out.

CARS ・ 20 DAYS AGO