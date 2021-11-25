'Shaggin' Wagons': A Rolling History of Van Murals

This beautiful ‘Cuda is the king of classic barn find cars and its ready to strut its stuff once more. Classic ‘Cudas are the American automotive community's most prominent icons for their incredible engine options, aggressive Mopar design, and powerful Plymouth road presence. But, ask Joe Dirt, ain't nothin sweeter than a "426 Hemi 'Cuda in Plumb Crazy Purple!" These ridiculous cars are stables within the car community as they represent everything that the younger car culture stood for at the time. Nowadays, these things go for millions of dollars for good reason as they have become scarce in all forms, Hemi or otherwise. Like many popular classics from the early '70s, many of these precious automobiles can be found in a barn or abandoned warehouse, but it is infrequent. So how do you go about discovering one of these beautiful vehicles?
