People Ran Out of Gas in Line at Whataburger Grand Opening

By jpinthemorning
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, news reports showed that lines of people lined up for the grand opening of the Whataburger in Lee Summit in Missouri. On an opening day the line measured over a half-of-mile. What some of you don't know is that many people ran...

Oh Well
5d ago

well, those that did are ignorant! not for wanting the food, it's just that good...but, for not keeping fuel in their vehicle.

White Superior
5d ago

😂😆😂 That used to happen to us in the '70's. Now milleniSTUPIDS and Gen Z can REALLY experience what "grandma" and "great-grandda" did. Easy times, right? LMFAO. "Those who forget the past (or re-write it) are condemned to REPEAT it. 😂 😂 😂

Carl Gideon
5d ago

It's not Texas owned anymore it's owned by corporation out of Chicago Illinois. They're like everybody else their quality of food has gone down.

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

