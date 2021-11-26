ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gives His Custom Truck to Lucky Fan

By Alejandra Gularte
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne “The Giving” Johnson invited fans to a special screening of his Netflix film Red Notice and wanted to make the day extra special for them. He originally wanted to give away the Porsche Taycan he drives in the movie but was unsuccessful. However, The Rock had a bigger idea: to...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#The Rock#Red Notice
The Independent

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stuns busload of fans outside his house with extravagant gifts

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has stunned fans with his response to a bus full of sight-seers pulling up outside his house.The former wrestler, whose recent film Red Notice was released on Netflix last week, shared footage of the encounter on Instagram, writing that he was bringing “a little joy to some good folks”.In the video, Johnson is seen approaching the tourist bus, asking them: “Hey, you guys know where I can find The Rock?”This prompts screams of excitement from the fans.After this, he tells them: “Guys I just wanted to say hello and I have a few gifts.”The actor,...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Explains Why He Pees in Water Bottles at the Gym

A body like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's doesn't just come naturally. To obtain his grizzled physique, The Rock spends hours hammering away at his home gym and on-the-road gym setups which he refers to as the Iron Paradise. And in case it isn't obvious, the former WWE star takes these workouts very seriously. In fact, he doesn’t even pause his grind sessions to make a bathroom run.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surprises Fans, Wishes Them Happy Thanksgiving

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is spreading some holiday cheer -- and jokes -- this Thanksgiving, surprising an unsuspecting group of fans with a funny warning. The WWE superstar turned Hollywood megastar posted a video Thursday of himself driving up on a Hollywood tour bus. You can see, the passengers are stunned, everyone's got their phones out ... and Rock asks, "Have you seen my house yet?"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Inside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson’s Double Becomes Stuntperson of the Year

Check this out! We all know Dwayne Johnson (AKA “The Rock:), right? The former professional wrestler turned actor and now dubbed one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. His beloved personality (and yes, let’s be honest – good looks) has people even questioning if Johnson should join the 2024 United States Presidential election. While “The Rock” may be the center of attention most of the time, his double is stepping into the spotlight as stuntperson of the year!
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hypebae

Beyoncé Teases IVY PARK x adidas "HALLS OF IVY" Collection

Beyoncé is giving off prep school-meets-country club vibes in what seems to be her next IVY PARK x adidas drop called “HALLS OF IVY.”. The singer took to social media to tease the upcoming collection along with photos of herself modeling a green bodysuit as well as a plaid blazer. “Welcome to the Halls of Ivy,” reads the posts on Instagram and Twitter followed by a link and hashtags on ways to stay informed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Johnny Depp Replaced By Dwayne Johnson? Fans Show Support For Actor Amid Legal Battle

Johnny Depp needed to let go of his beloved characters - Captain Jack Sparrow and Gellert Grindelwald - after losing his wife-beater case against The Sun. With that said, he lost two of his greatest franchises and was immediately replaced by different stars. For the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Mads Mikkelsen stepped up while the "Pirates of the Caribbean" reportedly chose Karen Gillan to create a female spinoff of the movie.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams’ Fans Tell Her To ‘Run’ After Fiancé Simon Guobadia Says He’s ‘Cheated’ Before

After Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband. Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy