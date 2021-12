IOWA CITY — After 17 years as a bartender, Unimpaired co-owner Amber Haines said there’s only one thing she doesn’t like about bars: the pressure to drink. With one location in Davenport, Haines and co-owner Jim Thomson are setting their sights on Iowa City as a place where the fun of a bar without the pressure to drink could make a difference for students at the University of Iowa, which was listed as a top party school by the Princeton Review until 2018.

