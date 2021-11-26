ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Reflecting on the 2021 Seniors

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ohcP_0d73MoJc00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) -Last Saturday, Beaver Stadium thanked nearly 30 Penn State football seniors, a group who’s career came during one of the most challenging era of college athletics — the COVID-19 era.

While an extra year of eligibility muddies the future for some, for many it was their goodbye to Beaver Stadium.


“It’s something I thought about coming into this game,” said Jordan Stout, a senior punter. “If this was my last time, than i wanted it to be perfect and I wasn’t quite there, but I was pretty close in the beginning. I just try to go out and do my best, and it’s what I did.”

Stout down six punts inside the 20 in what may have been his final game at home.

Stout is one of nearly 30 seniors in this year’s class that — if nothing else — left their mark in the record books. Sean Clifford will graduate among the career passing leaders. Jahan Dotson is among the career receiving leaders. His 242 yards against Maryland sent a single game Penn state record…

But come April, the highest drafted player from the class will likely be safety Jaquan Brisker.


“Pregame was a little emotional,” said Brisker. “I couldn’t believe it was my last time walking on here on the field. It came fast.”

The group’s most productive season came in 2019 when Penn State won 11 games, capped off by a Cotton bowl victory over Memphis.

But Jonathan Sutherland says it’s what happens in between games, the day-to-day life with this family he will miss the most.


“I would just say practice,” said Sutherland. “Being with my guys, having fun during practice, bonding, cracking jokes. Those time i look back at and those are definitely the times I will miss the most, for sure.”

Only time will tell how this season is remembered, but the road win over Wisconsin in the opener and Whiteout win over Auburn are arguably the class’s two biggest wins.

This class helped lead Penn State to a top-5 ranking, but the season was never the same after Sean Clifford’s injury. Clifford, along with guys like Stout and P.J. Mustipher now face decisions to whether or not to come back for their extra “COVID year” of eligibility.

“For me, I’m not going to put any pressure on myself,” said Stout. “I’m going to feel it out as the season goes on. We still have a lot go do, we have one more game after this, we have a bowl game. I’m not putting pressure on myself, I’m just going to go out and have a good time.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell on Notre Dame vacancy: 'There is no speculation'

Luke Fickell isn't focused on the head coaching vacancy at Notre Dame. Not yet at least. The University of Cincinnati football coach, who has been linked to the Fighting Irish job since Brian Kelly left South Bend to take over the LSU program, said Tuesday his only focus is on Saturday's American Athletic Conference championship game against Houston at Nippert Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Report: Top candidate emerges to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
NFL
On3.com

Former LSU football player responds to Brian Kelly hire

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s 4-word reaction to USC Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as new head coach

It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Cotton Bowl#University Park#Penn State Football#Beaver Stadium#American Football
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTAJ

WTAJ

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy