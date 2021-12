Nicolas Cage is set to play Dracula in Universal’s “Renfield,” a monster movie centering not on the infamous vampire, but rather his notorious lackey. The call sheet may be confusing. That’s because Cage is starring alongside another Nic, Nicholas Hoult, who is portraying the unhinged henchman known as Renfield. An origin story, the upcoming film is expected to take place in the present day. It’s not clear how much it will stick to the source material, Bram Stoker’s 1897 horror novel “Dracula.” In the literary thriller, R.M. Renfield was an inmate at a lunatic asylum. He was thought to be suffering from...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO