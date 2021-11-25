Encore: 50 years ago, ‘The Electric Company’ used comedy to help kids’ reading skills

Overcome with emotion, I cried for the first leg of the nine-and-a-half hour train raid from Montpelier, Vermont, to my home hub, Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station. To entertain and distract myself from my powerful feels, I reread the entirety of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, my-all time favorite children’s book by my all-time favorite children’s author. To revisit the book was like comfort food, nourishing me with familiar scenes and quirky characters I never forgot.
Comments / 0