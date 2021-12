The new season of “Yellowstone” is off to a great start and we aren’t even halfway through the season yet. There are certainly more bombshells and iconic moments to come and one may be on the tip of Beth Dutton’s tongue. As practically “Yellowstone” fan knows, Beth is unable to bear children due to an incident involving her brother, Jamie Dutton, when they were younger. Jamie takes his little sister to a clinic to have her pregnancy terminated. In doing so, he agrees to the procedure that will leave Beth infertile. Beth has held a grudge against her brother ever since.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO