Shiba Inu has had many up’s, and some down’s, but on Tuesday the token rallied over 25%, bucking a wider crypto sell-off, after Kraken listed the coin. The Dogecoin-inspired token is now tradable on Kraken against the US dollar and euro, and is making headlines as bulls prepare for a boom. Different data collected showed a “SHIB whale” bought 24.8 billion tokens for about $1 million; could this have been the driver in Shiba’s most recent rise?

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO