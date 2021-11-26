Banana Peel Fertilizer: Does it Really Work? Here’s What You Should Know

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Interior design has always been influenced by a fusion of styles and cultures, and the Japandi aesthetic is no exception. This fairly new design movement, which began to take off in 2016 and is now very popular, is a blend of age-old Japanese and Scandinavian methods, both of which focus heavily on simplicity and natural elements. Essentially, Japandi style combines the Japanese principle of Wabi-Sabi (the philosophy of appreciating the beauty in natural imperfections) with the Danish concept of hygge (the feeling of cozy contentment). After the last few years, where many have spent more time at home than ever before, the notions of comfort and simplicity seem especially attractive.

