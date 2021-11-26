Banana Peel Fertilizer: Does it Really Work? Here’s What You Should Know

Move over, fiddle leaf figs! Yes, we love you, but you have a teeny-tiny tendency to be, well, a little on the fussy side if you don’t have perfect conditions. A better choice that’s just as dashing: philodendrons. With more than 400 different species and dozens of different varieties within each species, you’ll fall in love with at least one type—and they’re some of the prettiest, most Insta-grammable houseplants to round out your collection. “Philodendrons are popular because there’s something for everyone,” says Justin Hancock, horticulturist with Costa Farms. “They’re inexpensive, are easy to propagate and they tolerate a wide range of conditions. They’re a great choice for beginners who don’t want to invest in a plant that may not survive.” (Ahem, we’re talking to you again, fiddle leaf).
