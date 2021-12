(Kitco News) - Commerzbank's Daniel Briesemann has said in his latest note that gold is lacking any firm direction at the moment. Gold has not really recovered since the Fed-inspired drop. It was some U.S. central bankers who said that the taper from emergency pandemic QE should happen quickly and that this could give the Fed more space to raise rates if needed. Since then the price has consolidated just below $1800/oz and price action has continued to be lacklustre. Now the omicron variant is around it might just derail the plan but more information is needed.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO