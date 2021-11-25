ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling steadies as investors wait for signs from BoE's Bailey

 7 days ago

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sterling steadied on Thursday close to a 2021 low against the dollar, supported by expectations of a rate hike in the United States, while investors awaited for a Bank of England Governor's speech later in the day. Analysts and investors are looking for signs...

kitco.com

Ireland buys gold for the first time in 12 years

(Kitco News) The Irish central bank is adding gold to its reserves after a 12-year hiatus, and inflation worries could be the reason why. The Central Bank of Ireland purchased two tons of gold over the last few months, marking the first addition since 2009, Bloomberg reported. Why would it...
kitco.com

Gold and silver are mixed heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold (-0.31%) and silver (0.52%) are mixed this morning heading into the European open. The yellow metal is trading at $1775/oz while silver has retraced after a tough session on Wednesday ($22.38/oz). In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.50% higher and spot WTI is 1.22% in the black.
theedgemarkets.com

S&P 500, Dow surge over 1% on boost from financials, Boeing

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Dec 2): The Dow and the S&P 500 rebounded on Thursday, boosted by financial shares and Boeing in a week so far marked by wild swings on rising angst about the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant globally. Boeing Co jumped 5.7% after China's aviation authority issued...
kitco.com

Commodity, travel stocks lift UK shares as Omicron fears ease

Dec 1 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rebounded on Wednesday, boosted by a recovery in oil, mining, and travel stocks after concerns around the new coronavirus variant Omicron eased slightly. The commodity-heavy index (.FTSE) gained 1.2% in morning trade, with miners (.FTNMX551020) jumping 2.9% following a bounce-back in copper prices,...
kitco.com

Asian shares bounce from year low but Omicron, Fed in focus

HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose from a one-year low on Wednesday as U.S. share futures and oil recovered from the previous day's selloff, but uncertainty over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant kept investors on edge. U.S. Treasury yields rose, supporting the dollar after U.S....
kitco.com

Sterling consolidates above 2021 lows as central bank eyed

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The British pound inched higher on Wednesday but held near a 2021 low versus the U.S. dollar as doubts grew on whether the Bank of England will raise interest rates at a policy meeting this month. In early London trading, sterling edged 0.2% higher to...
investing.com

Gold Up, but Near One-Month Low, Over Hawkish Powell Comments

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia, but remained near a one-month low. Investors continued to digest signs from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank would discuss wrapping up asset tapering quicker than planned. Gold futures were up 0.23% to $1,780.55 by 10:11...
kitco.com

Futures jump after inflation-driven rout

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to bounce back on Wednesday following a sharp selloff triggered by concerns over rising inflation and the new Omicron variant, while shares of Merck jumped on progress in approval of its COVID-19 pill. Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) gained 3.8%...
kitco.com

JGB yields rise after Powell's hawkish testimony

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Most Japanese government bond yields rose on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish testimony overnight. The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.065%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.455%. U.S. Treasury...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD ignores Brexit, Omicron woes past 1.3300, UK/US data, BOE’s Bailey eyed

GBP/USD holds onto recovery moves from yearly low. France step-back on Brexit battle but it’s not fishing, traders push-back BOE rate hike calls to 2022 on more Omicron cases in UK. UK/US PMIs, ADP Employment Change will decorate calendar. Fed’s Powell, BOE’s Bailey and virus updates are important too. GBP/USD...
kitco.com

Dollar falls; yen and Swiss franc gain in post-Omicron gyrations

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday morning in trading that saw the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc appreciate even as the risk-on British and Australian currencies rebounded from lows the day before. The moves underlined the fragility of the calm that seemed to have...
kitco.com

Yields jump after Fed's Powell adopts hawkish tilt

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields bounced on Wednesday, with shorter-dated note yields making the largest gains, as investors adjusted to the likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve will speed up the pace of its bond taper and will raise rates as soon as mid-2022. Yields had...
kitco.com

Latam FX, stocks on higher commodity prices and weaker dollar

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Currencies and stocks in Latin America rose on Wednesday, with oil-linked Mexican and Colombian pesos leading gains against a weaker dollar, while stocks jumped from an Omicron-driven rout. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks (.MILA00000PUS) rose 2.3%, heading for its biggest one-day percentage rise in...
kitco.com

Gold prices holding gains as U.S. ADP shows 534K jobs gains in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to modest gains Wednesday even as the private sector labor market continues to improve, according to the latest report from private-sector payrolls processor ADP. Wednesday, ADP said that 534,000 jobs were created this past month, slightly beating expectations; consensus forecasts were...
kitco.com

Barclay's Bank's Moser is looking for more upside in gold

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. He said "I wouldn't be surprised if, over the next 12 months, you see the gold price going...
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher, buoyed by omicron-fueled uncertainty

Gold futures ended higher on Wednesday, recouping most of the 0.5% loss suffered in the previous session. Gold is really struggling for direction "having repeatedly failed to generate any momentum above $1,800," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a market update. "The dollar easing in recent days and the huge amount of uncertainty in the markets should be giving it a lift, but then we have seen near-term [Treasury] yields rising as the Fed has accepted more action may be necessary." In testimony to the House Financial Services panel Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's plan to slow and end its asset purchases shouldn't disrupt financial markets. February gold rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,784.30 an ounce.
