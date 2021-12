Supply chain software provider Descartes Systems Group cites growth among its customer base and their willingness to invest in new technology for its record Q3 revenue. “We generally do well as our customers do well, and a large portion of our customer base is continuing to do well. Ocean carriers, trucking companies, air cargo providers, freight forwarders, non-vessel-operating common carriers, freight brokers, customs brokers, third-party logistics providers — these are boom times for logistics service providers across the board,” CEO Edward Ryan said Wednesday on Descartes’ earnings call.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO