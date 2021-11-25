ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China says it notes JPMorgan chief's sincere regret over remark

By Reuters
 7 days ago

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Thursday said it noted JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's expression of regret for a remark he made about the country's ruling Communist Party and said it hoped media would stop "hyping" the issue. On Wednesday, Dimon said he...

The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
International Business Times

Djokovic Says 'Fully' Supports WTA's China Decision Over Peng

World number one Novak Djokovic said he supports "fully" the Women's Tennis Association's decision to suspend its tournaments in China over concerns about the safety of female player Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party official of sexual assault. "I support fully the WTA's stance because we don't have...
AFP

Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
Person
Scott Murdoch
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Zhao Lijian
Australia, NZ dlrs left far behind as Fed sets the rate pace

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were clinging to support on Thursday as the risk of early Federal Reserve rate hikes roiled global markets to the benefit of the U.S. currency. The Aussie was hanging on at $0.7114 , finding support just under $0.7100 having...
hawaiitelegraph.com

China summons Japan's ambassador to protest over former PM Shinzo Abe's remarks on China-Taiwan issue

Beijing [China], December 2 (ANI): Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying has summoned the Japanese ambassador to Beijing, Hideo Tarumi, to express a protest over statements of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the China-Taiwan issue. Earlier this week, Abe warned that China's potential military action against Taiwan could...
Defense One

China’s Hypersonic Test ‘Increases Tension in the Region,’ Pentagon Chief Says

SEOUL—Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged Thursday that China’s hypersonic test in July had boosted unease in the region, but downplayed it as just one of many concerning behaviors. “We have concerns about the military capabilities the [People’s Republic of China] continues to pursue, and the pursuit of those capabilities increases...
China's CGN Global to supply Uranium Royalty with physical uranium

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that 300,000 pounds of U3O8 will be delivered on October 20, 2023, and additional 100,000...
Gold reacts to Covid variant "Omicron" fears and testimony from J. Powell

It was an extremely volatile day for market participants who trade gold. The first part of the trading session can be characterized by a surge in gold pricing. Concerns about the new Covid-19 variant "Omicron" took the precious yellow metal back above $1800, hitting a high of $1811.40 in the most active February 2022 Comex contract. However, that bubble burst almost immediately as the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, testified to the Senate Banking Committee.
newyorkcitynews.net

China opposes former Japanese PM Abe's remarks on Taiwan

Beijing [China], December 1 (ANI): China has expressed firm opposition to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's recent remarks on Beijing's possible invasion of Taiwan. Abe, during a virtual forum on Wednesday, said the Chinese invasion of Taiwan would pose a serious threat to the security of Japan and the Japan-United States alliance, Taiwan Focus reported.
EU unveils 300 billion euro answer to China's Belt and Road

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday a plan to invest 300 billion euros ($340 billion) globally by 2027 in infrastructure, digital and climate projects as a better alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative. The scheme, called Global Gateway, is to strengthen Europe's supply chains,...
The Independent

China lashes out at Abe over former leader's Taiwan warning

China lashed out at Shinzo Abe Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against the self-ruled island. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Abe had “talked nonsense, pointed fingers at Taiwan issues and made irresponsible remarks on China internal affairs. He said China ”strongly opposes and deplores this” and had protested to Japan through diplomatic channels. “No one should underestimate the resolve determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wen told reporters at a daily...
The Independent

China concerned about impact of omicron Covid variant on Winter Olympics

China says the omicron variant of the coronavirus is a concern for organizers of the Beijing Winter Olympics but it remains confident the games will be held as scheduled in February.The new variant is the latest challenge facing the games, which have taken criticism over the lack of natural snow in the Chinese capital, the country’s human rights record, and tennis star Peng Shuai’s recent accusations of sexual assault against a former top leader of the ruling Communist Party.At a daily briefing on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said omicron would “certainly bring some challenges in terms of prevention...
Washington Examiner

Britain's MI6 chief shifts focus to China

On Tuesday, the British spy chief issued a stark warning over China. Speaking at a London think tank, Richard Moore observed, "Adapting to a world affected by the rise of China is the single greatest priority for MI6." He added that "the Chinese Communist Party leadership increasingly favor bold and decisive action justified on national security grounds."
The Independent

Chinese leadership closely linked to Uyghur ‘cultural genocide’ in new report on leaked papers

A stash of newly leaked documents purportedly links China’s top Communist leadership with the reeducation and relocation of the Uyghur population and other minorities in the Xinjiang province, according to reports.The papers revealed how the Beijing administration cracked down on the community in line with speeches made by President Xi Jinping. Titled “Xinjiang papers,” the documents say that a set of digital files was leaked to the London’s Uyghur Tribunal in September this year.The documents were first reported in 2019 by The New York Times, but the fresh cache carries new information.Covered in 51 pages, the documents show how China’s...
