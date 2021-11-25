ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remy Cointreau's higher profit forecast gives warm glow

By Reuters
kitco.com
 7 days ago

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) raised its full-year profit forecast after a better-than-expected first half, driven by strong demand for its premium cognac in China, the United States and Europe, lifting its stock to a record high on Thursday. Chief Executive Eric Vallat told journalists the...

www.kitco.com

Shore News Network

Home chefs fuel grocer Kroger’s forecast raise, profit beat

(Reuters) -Kroger Co raised full-year sales and profit forecasts after its results topped estimates on Thursday, as a sustained boom in at-home cooking lifts demand for the retailer’s groceries, sending its shares up 12%. A rise in U.S. COVID-19 cases during the third quarter also boosted sales at grocers, with some such as Costco Wholesale Corp forced to reinstate limits on purchases of items including tissues, roll towels and bottled water, as consumers resumed hoarding some goods.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Commodity, travel stocks lift UK shares as Omicron fears ease

Dec 1 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rebounded on Wednesday, boosted by a recovery in oil, mining, and travel stocks after concerns around the new coronavirus variant Omicron eased slightly. The commodity-heavy index (.FTSE) gained 1.2% in morning trade, with miners (.FTNMX551020) jumping 2.9% following a bounce-back in copper prices,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Reuters
MarketWatch

Donaldson beat earnings expectations and raised outlook, as price increases helped offset rising costs

Donaldson Co. Inc. reported Wednesday fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and raised its full-year outlook, as price increases helped offset rising raw material, freight and labor costs. The filtration company's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 rose to $77.1 million, or 61 cents a share, from $61.9 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 55 cents. Sales grew 19.5% to $760.9 million, above the FactSet consensus of $745.4 million. Meanwhile, cost of sales increased 21.7% to $503.9 million, as gross margin decreased to 33.8% from 35.0%. "Donaldson is increasing its fiscal 2022 sales and EPS guidance to reflect better than expected sales in the first quarter, combined with the anticipated incremental impact of additional price increases planned for the remainder of the year," the company stated. The company raised its EPS guidance range to between $2.57 and $2.73 from between $2.50 and $2.66 and lifted its sales growth outlook to 8% to 12% from 5% to 10%. The stock has dropped 16.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 1.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

G-III Apparel stock jumps after profit rises above expectations and full-year outlook was raised

Shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. jumped 5.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the apparel and accessories company, which brands include DKNY, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, reported fiscal third-quarter profit that beat expectations and revenue that matched, and raised its full-year outlook, as "strong demand" helped offset pressure on margins from rising costs. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 rose to $106.7 million, or $2.16 a share, from $63.2 million, or $1.29 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.79. Sales increased 22.8% to $1.02 billion, matching the FactSet...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Philip Morris tweaks 2021 profit view on currency exchange impact

Philip Morris International said Wednesday it expects 2021 earnings of $5.74 a share to $5.79 a share, including the impact of foreign currency exchange. The cigarette maker expects adjusted profit of $5.98 to $6.03 a share. Analysts expect the company to earn $6.08 a share, according to a FactSet survey. "We remain on-track to deliver an excellent performance in 2021, with a full-year EPS forecast that continues to represent currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS growth of 13% to 14%," said CEO Jacek Olczak. The company is seeing "strong momentum" in its IQOS tobacco heat stick business despite the impact of the semiconductor supply shortage. The company expects "improved sequential IQOS user growth" in the fourth quarter. Shares of Philip Morris rose 0.2% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 3.8% thus far in 2021, compared to a rise of 21.6% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
Reuters

Greece's National Bank posts higher Q3 profit, loan-loss provisions drop

ATHENS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) (NBGr.AT), one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Friday reported higher net profit in July-to-September compared to the second quarter, amid lower provisions for impaired loans and higher net interest income. NBG, 40 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF,...
stockxpo.com

Rémy Cointreau Moves Into Luxury’s Big League

Should a company selling expensive liquor that can be polished off in a night be valued as highly as one that makes heirloom handbags? Potent half-year profits strengthen Rémy Cointreau ’s argument that it should. On Thursday, the Paris-based owner of Rémy Martin cognac as well as more mainstream drinks...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Drinks group Remy Cointreau raises guidance after H1 profit beat

PARIS (Reuters) – Remy Cointreau raised its full year profit outlook after reporting a stronger-than-expected 104.5% organic jump in first-half operating profit, driven by strong demand for its premium cognac in China, the United States and Europe. Regarding its 2021/22 financial full year, the maker of Remy Martin cognac and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

European markets close higher despite Covid headwinds; Remy Cointreau up 13%

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors continued to monitor political developments and the Covid crisis. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up by 0.4%, with utilities stocks rising 1.8% to lead the gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Investors were digesting fresh political...
STOCKS
Reuters

Remy Cointreau will see M&A pressure building

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) has given investors a new reason to celebrate. The 10 billion euro cognac maker is now targeting “very strong”, rather than merely “strong”, growth in operating profit for the year ending March 2022, sending its shares up 11%. Operating profit more than doubled year-on-year in the six months to September to 213 million euros. Inflation is actually helping: Remy can charge higher prices while input costs for products like whiskey and cognac, which have been sitting in a barrel for years, barely budge.
BUSINESS
investmentu.com

Top Mining Penny Stocks with Higher Profit Margins

Mining penny stocks are common. But, I’ve picked out some companies for you that have better than average returns. The mining industry has done well with the pandemic. Additionally, it’s expected to do well in the future. Because of the new infrastructure bill, there will likely be a nice boost to most of the industry. Specifically, I’m talking about those companies that produce usable metals. And, other raw materials.
INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Kohl's Stock Leaps After Blasting Q3 Forecast, Boosting 2022 Profit Outlook

Kohl's Corp (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Report blasted posted much stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, while raising its full-year earnings guidance, as retailers continue to see improving demand despite inflation concerns and supply chain disruptions. Kohl's said adjusted earnings for the three months ending on October 30 came...
BUSINESS
Financial World

Bentonville's Walmart raises full-year profit forecast as shoppers return to stores

On Tuesday, Walmart Inc., the Bentonville, Arkansas-headquartered world’s No 1 brick-and-mortar retailer, had raised full-year profit and sales forecast amid a sharp pick-up in demands of a swathe of consumer goods ranging from apparel to electronic items to child’s playthings over an all-important holiday season, however, a lingering supply chain constrain alongside shortages of raw materials appeared to have poured fresh scorns on its profit margins during third quarter.
BENTONVILLE, AR

