Public Safety

3 killed in shooting attack on city hall in northern Mexico

 6 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Unidentified assailants opened fire outside a city hall in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora Thursday, killing two men and a woman. The attack took place outside the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
