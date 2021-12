They're pantry essentials, sure, but condiments are also powerful. Shaking seaweed salt on grilled vegetables immediately upgrades a plant-based dinner into something extra special. And what would a burger be without the ketchup? From hot sauce made with kelp and a ketchup that's anything but basic to mole sauces that your loved one will want to use every night, we've rounded up a selection of condiments that are sure to bring lots of joy to your loved ones this upcoming holiday season and beyond. And what better way to add some fun and taste to January than by giving an inspired condiment gift this year?

