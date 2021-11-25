Banh Mi Beef Dip

As we enter the darker days of winter, a warm, cheesy dip is a must-have comfort food. I’ll admit, blue cheese can be a bit controversial. With its moldy interior (totally harmless—called penicillium to be exact) and pungent smell and flavor, blue can be a bit more intimidating than the average cheese. I also believe that the packaged, pre-crumbled version you find at the grocery store doesn't fully do this cheese justice. Head to a store with a large cheese section or your local cheesemonger and pick up a fresh wedge of blue from France (I used Fourme d'Ambert, one of the country’s oldest blue cheeses). Crumble it by hand and fold it into this rich, gooey dip.

