Recipes

Banh Mi Beef Dip

By Recipe: Mary Berg
houseandhome.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTry this Banh Mi Beef Dip from the new cookbook, Well Seasoned: A Year’s Worth Of Delicious Recipes. “After a quick sear, the beef hangs out in the oven unattended while you make some simple quick pickles. Then all that’s left to do is wait for that beef to be ultra-fork-tender...

EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

The Best Breakfast Foods For a Flatter Stomach, Say Dietitians

Sometimes when you are trying to get a flatter stomach, you may think that skipping meals will help. However, breakfast is not only important for our overall health, but it is truly important for metabolism and for getting that flat belly you desire. Some of the best breakfasts you can...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
Lifestyle
Recipes
Food & Drinks
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Thrillist

Subway Announces 2 New Sandwiches and a Free 6-Inch Deal

The holidays are just around the corner, and Subway is giving fans some early gifts. The sandwich purveyor rolled out two new sandwich options: the Chicken and Bacon Ranch and Baja Chicken and Bacon. It's also rolling out a freebie deal that you're going to want to take advantage of.
RESTAURANTS
Food52

Warm Blue Cheese Dip

As we enter the darker days of winter, a warm, cheesy dip is a must-have comfort food. I’ll admit, blue cheese can be a bit controversial. With its moldy interior (totally harmless—called penicillium to be exact) and pungent smell and flavor, blue can be a bit more intimidating than the average cheese. I also believe that the packaged, pre-crumbled version you find at the grocery store doesn't fully do this cheese justice. Head to a store with a large cheese section or your local cheesemonger and pick up a fresh wedge of blue from France (I used Fourme d'Ambert, one of the country’s oldest blue cheeses). Crumble it by hand and fold it into this rich, gooey dip.
RECIPES
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

Olaf Coconut Dip Recipe

This Olaf Coconut Dip will bring a smile to your child’s face if they love the Disney movie, Frozen. This yummy coconut and cream cheese-based dip is full of flavor that any kid will love dipping their sugar cookies into. This Olaf Coconut Dip is perfect for serving your kids...
RECIPES
The Pilot-Independent

Za’atar Spinach Artichoke Dip

10 ounces fresh spinach leaves, wilted, and squeezed dry. 1-15 oz. can artichoke hearts, chopped and squeezed dry. 1 yellow onion, julienned, and caramelized in saute pan in 1 T butter & 1 T olive oil. 1 head garlic, roasted. 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. 1/4 tsp. white pepper. 1/4 tsp....
RECIPES
Telegraph

Beef shin ragu with pappardelle

An incredibly popular dish in my house, it’s so soft and rich. Beef shin is becoming easier to find in supermarkets, while butchers always have it (including online butchers, which I use a lot these days). Timings. Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 7 hours. Serves. Four. Ingredients. 2 tbsp...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bevcooks.com

Roasted Carrot Garlic Dip

It’s not quiiiiiite a hummus. I know that’s what you’re wondering. It’s not. But look at this. I mean my lands, you guys. It’s very simple, and a complete showstopper. And it’s just a dip! But all hail the dips because this one is absolutely killer. And you just may need to whip this up for Thursday.
RECIPES
tablemagazine.com

Great Plates: Dips and Starters

Our wonderful recipe creator, chef, and food stylist Veda Sankaran channeled our “buy fresh, buy local” passion into a New Year’s Day feast of flavor. Her dips and starters are good for any day any day!. Pop a bacon-studded casserole dish of Devils on Horseback Dip into the oven. Slice...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Peppermint-Dipped Waffle Cones

Häagen-Dazs Shoppes is ushering in the 2021 holiday season with the return of three beloved holiday treats: the Peppermint Bark Dazzler Sundae, the Peppermint Bark Shake, and the Peppermint Dipped Waffle Cone. The star of the holiday menu, the brand's signature Peppermint Bark Ice Cream consists of a white chocolate...
RESTAURANTS
Bon Appétit

Creamy French Onion Dip

Think of this crowd-pleaser as the love child of French onion soup and French onion dip: an ooey-gooey, salty, tangy Gruyère-filled dip with jammy caramelized onions. Gruyère is classic for that French onion soup flavor, but any fairly firm cheese like cheddar or Gouda will work—you can even mix and match if you’d like.
RECIPES

