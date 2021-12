We're now on our way to the end of the week and charging ever so closely to the weekend!. Highs were in the 70s for everyone across Southeast Louisiana today! We're likely to run into some fog if we're out late tonight, but most of us will have to get through it around daybreak on Thursday morning. The worst of the fog is likeliest right around the sunrise hour in New Orleans which is at 6:39 AM on Thursday morning, but once we get around it we're set for another warm day in the lower to mid 70s! Remember those rain chances I discussed possible this weekend? Well, let's throw those aside and put the days with likeliest rain for the region into next week. Highs will stay in the mid 70s into and through the weekend before a couple cold fronts and chances of thunderstorms drop temperatures down a bit by next Monday. Watch out for the fog tonight, feel good about making weekend plans outside right now, and have a great night!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO