5 Tips for Starting a TV Show

By UrbanMatter Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV is one of the most dominant media platforms. Although social media has become very popular in recent years, TV still has a large viewership. Adults in the U.S. spend at least four hours every day watching TV. Popular shows on platforms such as Netflix get more than 70 million views...

Longview News-Journal

100 best tv shows of all time

Stacker compiled a definitive list of the 100 best TV shows of all time by analyzing data from IMDb. Shows were ranked by IMDb user ratings, with ties broken by the number of votes. For this list, a series had to have at least 50,000 votes.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

10 Classic TV Shows That Would Be Canceled Today

The 1970s sure were a different time. Kids bought cigarettes for their parents, Jimmy Carter was elected President, and “Disco Duck” was a hit on the radio – all things that just wouldn’t fly today. Over time what a society deems acceptable changes, and suddenly things that seemed alright forty-five years ago make you cringe in hindsight. This is especially true in the world of ’70s sitcoms, where jokes that had you rolling on the floor in ’73 now make your jaw drop.
TV SERIES
Zimbio

The Best Netflix Original Movies And TV Shows Of 2021

Ah Netflix, our warm, glowing friend we can always count on. This year, the streaming juggernaut delivered in many ways, but most of all with wonderful original content we hadn't seen before. The Mitchells vs. the Machines was an early-year favorite. Squid Game became a surprise hit. And Netflix may have a big Oscar season with the likes of The Power of the Dog and Passing. Time will tell. For now, these are the best new Netflix original movies and TV shows of 2021.
TV SHOWS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

TV Q&A: Why are shows moving from broadcast TV to streaming?

Q • I enjoy watching “SEAL Team,” so I was disappointed that while the season started on regular TV, it moved to Paramount+. I refuse to pay to watch (don’t enjoy the show enough to pay), but I feel like I’m being held hostage. Do you think more shows are heading that direction?
TV SERIES
#Crowdfunding#Working Hours
Collider

New ‘Earthworm Jim’ Animated TV Show in Development

A new Earthworm Jim animated TV series, entitled Earthworm Jim: Beyond the Groovy, is in the works, according to Variety. Interplay Entertainment Corp, who owns the rights to the Earthworm Jim games, will be teaming with APA and animation studio Passion Pictures to produce the series for TV. Interplay has formed a new TV and film studio division and is now looking to turn some of their beloved game properties into film and television, with Earthworm Jim leading the charge.
COMICS
thecut.com

Your Favorite Grifter Is the Star of a TV Show

The trailer for Inventing Anna is finally here, and it looks like legendary grifter Anna Delvey is living a New York dream with a purse full of cash and lots of Champagne, just as we would have expected. The series, which is executive-produced by Shonda Rhimes, tells the story of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techraptor.net

Hunt: Showdown TV Show Announced

Hunt: Showdown has slowly turned into a great game and a decent hit for Crytek, who've creating an interesting universe set at the end of the 19th century in Louisana. People with money to burn have noticed, with Binge-an upcoming streaming service-has announced with Crytek that a Hunt: Showdown tv show is in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
TV Series
Entertainment
Social Media
TV & Videos
Marketing
Netflix
Celebrities
manofmany.com

A Betoota Advocate TV Show is Officially in the Works

‘Australia’s oldest newspaper’ – The Betoota Advocate is about to hit the small screen. The team behind the popular satire news site has just penned a deal with Warner Bros. that will see a new major television project land in the near future. But don’t expect this to be just another sketch round-up. In an interview with The Guardian, the outspoken satirists revealed they had previously rejected multiple offers to produce sketch comedy for television because they didn’t want to be “put in a box”. So, what’s on the cards this time around?
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Netflix: Movies & TV Shows Coming in December 2021

2021 is almost over, but as the holidays are approaching, Netflix has started to reveal the movies and TV shows that will be released for the final weeks of this year. The streaming giant has shared the list of exciting titles, including highly-anticipated original movies and TV shows like The Witcher Season 2, the second part of Money Heist's final season, Cobra Kai Season 4, and Emily in Paris Season 2.
TV SERIES
BBC

Arcane: Turning League of Legends into a TV show

The new animated series, Arcane, has hit Netflix's Top 10 list in 83 countries across the world since its release earlier this month. It follows the fates of sisters Vi and Jinx, who find themselves on opposing sides of a war. But these two aren't new characters - they're straight...
VIDEO GAMES
momjunction.com

21 Best Educational TV Shows For Toddlers And Preschoolers

Did you know the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests that children between ages two and three can be allowed to watch a maximum of one hour a day of high-quality educational programs under the supervision of a parent or caregiver (1). Educational TV shows can help children learn new subjects and improve their listening, vocabulary, and social skills at the same time.
TV SHOWS
culturedvultures.com

12 Most Underrated TV Shows of 2021

2021 offered boundless entertainment in the television sphere. Original streaming shows like Squid Game, Only Murders In The Building, and The Mare of Easttown gave audiences talking points throughout the year. Weekly shows fueled fans’ enthusiasm for television as they flocked to Twitter, theorizing about the easter eggs in WandaVision or wondering whether Loki would escape the Time Variance Authority. These shows allowed people to freely express their excitement in a shared fandom-loving space.
TV SERIES
thecut.com

Every TV Show Needs a Good Holiday Episode

The holidays and nostalgia go hand in hand, and maybe that’s why some of the best television episodes are the holiday ones. Any show worth watching will have its own celebration, our main characters and their story lines going through the chaos and sentimentality of family, food, and traditions, just like the rest of us. And nothing feels quite like coming home for the holidays than reuniting with the characters we loved growing up.
TV SHOWS
thewatchdogonline.com

TV Show Review: Arcane

The term “League of Legends” evokes several different emotions depending on who you talk to. It’s long been criticized as a game for having an unfriendly new player experience. However, one of Riot Games’ most consistently excellent works as of late has been their lore and storytelling department. Over the last few years, they have been carefully developing the lore behind their existing characters, going so far as to retcon information we thought we knew about them. By far their largest and most successful venture in this direction has been “Arcane,” an animated series on Netflix that dives deep into some of LoL’s most beloved characters.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

ComicBook Nation: Does Hawkeye Need A TV Show?

In this episode of the ComicBook Nation Podcast: 1. We debate Whether or not Marvel needed a Hawkeye TV Show 2. We rundown some big premieres in geek TV, including Netflix's Cowboy Bebop; Star Trek: Discovery season 4 and the new South Park movie on Paramount+, as well as Marvel's Hit-Monkey Hulu series; 5. Discuss Marvel's big (and wild) relaunches of the Hulk and Black Panther franchises!
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Mass Effect TV Show Might Actually Happen

There are a lot of factors to consider when trying to turn a video game into a movie or a TV show, and while it sounds as though the idea to turn Mass Effect into a TV series has divided the fanbase, it’s likely that it might happen if more than a few of those factors can be settled in order to make it happen. Mass Effect has been one of the more popular games among fans for a while now and the fact that it’s even being considered for a TV show is making a lot of people very happy, but it’s also making some fans a bit leery of what could happen. One of the most obvious worries comes from the fact that many video games and comics that have found their ways to a TV series or movie have often been mangled beyond belief in one way or another as the overall story has been changed, the characters haven’t been adhered to as much as the fans would like to see, and the directors have gone on to complete their own vision for the story rather than pull from the source material.
VIDEO GAMES

