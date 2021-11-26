Local family fought COVID and cancer at the same time

CHARLOTTE — A lot can change in a year. Few know that better than Sarah and Jason Cooke.

Last fall, Jason Cooke was in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the director of critical care at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, which housed patients fighting for their lives -- many from COVID.

All the while, his wife, Sarah Cooke was diagnosed with an aggressive form breast cancer -- at just 37.

“I was completely floored because I’m young,” Sarah Cooke said. “Just the not knowing made my mind go in places that you don’t want to go. I worried about my kids. And my husband.”

The treatment started immediately and included almost a dozen rounds of chemotherapy, months of medication and the symbolic shaving of her own and her family’s heads.

Sarah Cooke is now cancer free and the family is home celebrating the holidays together. Jason Cooke said the journey was made easier by support from loved ones.

“There’s something at her oncologist office that said that COVID doesn’t care about cancer. And that’s very true,” Jason Cooke said. “Going forward there are still a lot of illnesses out there. Its important to take care of yourself so you can be there for your family.”

