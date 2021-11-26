ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Thanksgiving lunch tradition returns to senior center after pandemic cancelation

By Darren McQuade
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgKcD_0d73EOHA00

MANHATTAN — A senior center shut down for much of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic served up a Thanksgiving meal Thursday to hundreds of seniors.

ENCORE Community Services has hosted a Thanksgiving lunch every year for decades, with the exception of last year.

Organizers say they want to make the holiday as special as they can for seniors.

The seniors said they enjoy the food and the community.

PIX11 photojournalist Darren McQuade has more in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree: It’s about to get lit

NEW YORK — New York City will usher in the holiday season Wednesday night with the ceremonial lighting of a 79-foot Norway spruce — the 2021 edition of one of world’s most famous Christmas trees, in Rockefeller Center. The 12-ton tree was trucked in from the Price family home in Elkton, Maryland — the first […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Nurses rally over staff shortages at city hospitals

NEW YORK — They were on the frontlines of the pandemic in its darkest days, and now nurses at Mount Sinai are demanding change. They are just a part of a larger coalition of nurses across the city struggling to stay above water due to staff shortages. Mount Sinai nurses sounded the alarm Wednesday to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Health
Manhattan, NY
Sports
Manhattan, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Senior Center#Weather#Pandemic#Encore Community Services#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Meisha Porter stepping down as NYC schools chancellor

NEW YORK — New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter announced Wednesday she will be stepping down from the position after nine months on the job. The Department of Education said Porter will exit at the end of the year, just as Mayor Bill de Blasio’s term as mayor comes to an end and Mayor-elect […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Holidays stressing you out? Here are some expert tips on how to cope

NEW YORK — The holidays can bring a lot of excitement, but that’s not the case for everyone. For many people, the holiday season also intensifies their stress, anxiety and depression. A study by the National Alliance on Mental Illness showed 64% of people struggling with mental health said the holidays make their condition worse. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Actress Virginia Kull talks ‘Operation Curveball’ and more

“Boardwalk Empire,” “Big Little Lies, “Sneaky Pete” and “Nosferatu” are just some of the shows actress Virginia Kull has lent her talents to in recent years. And in her latest project, “Operation Curveball,” Kull is taking on a story you probably won’t believe is true, but it is. Kull told the PIX11 Morning News all […]
MOVIES
PIX11

Omicron COVID variant identified in California; 1st known US case

WASHINGTON – The first known case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in California, the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Wednesday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the person was a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive on Nov. 29. News of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
PIX11

Omicron variant of COVID anticipated in New York in coming days

NEW YORK — Families were cleared to gather for holidays and many felt progress was being made toward ending the pandemic, but then word of the omicron variant arrived. The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy