Admission-Free, The Minneapolis Institute Of Art In Minnesota Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
Minnesota is home to many wonderful museums that cover a huge range of subjects. You can’t go wrong with a trip to the Walker Art Center, especially when it’s accompanied by a trip to the famous Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. The Bell Museum, the Bakken Museum, and the Science Museum are also wonderful choices for those interested in natural history and science. Each of these is well worth visiting. But it can be expensive to plan family outings to these places. That’s where Minnesota’s 100% free art museum comes into play. The Minneapolis Institute of Art is a world-class museum with thousands of works on display. You can visit for free! Check it out:
The Minneapolis Institute of Art is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday every week! For more information about the museum and to plan your visit, be sure to check out its website.
Address: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404, USA
