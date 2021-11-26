Admission-Free, The Minneapolis Institute Of Art In Minnesota Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Minnesota is home to many wonderful museums that cover a huge range of subjects. You can’t go wrong with a trip to the Walker Art Center, especially when it’s accompanied by a trip to the famous Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. The Bell Museum, the Bakken Museum, and the Science Museum are also wonderful choices for those interested in natural history and science. Each of these is well worth visiting. But it can be expensive to plan family outings to these places. That’s where Minnesota’s 100% free art museum comes into play. The Minneapolis Institute of Art is a world-class museum with thousands of works on display. You can visit for free! Check it out:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is an art museum in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It's home to over 90,000 works of art!

Unlike many art museums, the Minneapolis Institute of Art - also known as MIA - is 100% free to visit! That makes this an excellent destination for those looking for an affordable outing in the Twin Cities.

The museum is home to many galleries that house art from around the world. The collection spans 5,000 years of history!

You'll find ancient art from many cultures in Asia, Africa, and Europe. This includes sculptures, paintings, and many other mediums.

There are works by world-famous artists such as Vincent van Gogh and Georgia O'Keeffe...

...as well as many other pieces that might not be as famous but are certainly as artistic. You could literally spend all day taking in the works here!

Every once in a while, MIA hosts special exhibits. These bring in interesting works from other parts of the country and world. There's always something exciting to see at this free art museum in Minneapolis!

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday every week! For more information about the museum and to plan your visit, be sure to check out its website.

Address: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404, USA