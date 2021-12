Dragonball: The Breakers’ closed beta takes place next week and, going by a new gameplay trailer, it looks like it could be a lot of fun. True, we weren’t all that taken with it last week, mainly because it the initial teaser trailer didn’t do much to make it stand out. But Bandai Namco have not only detailed how you can get in on this asymmetric multiplayer game’s closed beta, they’ve put out a new trailer that makes it look a lot more appealing.

