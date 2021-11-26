A Collection of Memes for Procrastinators in Need of a Distraction
If you're one of the many Americans spending Thanksgiving with ignorant in-laws and obnoxious cousins,...cheezburger.com
If you're one of the many Americans spending Thanksgiving with ignorant in-laws and obnoxious cousins,...cheezburger.com
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.https://www.cheezburger.com/
Comments / 0