Roads Closed On Christmas Island To Welcome Annual Migration Of Red Crabs (Video)
By Editorials
6 days ago
According to Inside Edition: "Western Australia's Christmas Island welcomed its annual migration of red crabs. Millions of crawling crimson crustaceans closed roads on the island. They could be seen making...
This is the dramatic moment two surfers were chased by a huge shark as they frantically tried to race back to shore. Heart-stopping footage shows the beast’s dorsal fin poking out of the water in Puerto Rico as choppy waves crash around it – just feet away from the pair.
This is the jaw-dropping moment a “biblical plague” of 50 million crabs head to the ocean to breed. The swarm of cannibalistic critters shut down roads from the jungle to the coast on Christmas Island off Western Australia. Unbelievable footage shows the bright-red creatures descending on townships in what is...
Thousands of red crabs are moving from the forest to the ocean, causing road closures on Christmas Island in Australia. According to Parks Australia, the annual migration usually happens in October or November, and some of the crabs use bridges built to help keep them safe while crossing roads.
In the rocky upland wilderness of Wiradjuri Country two hours west of Sydney lies a new protected area with a nine-decade-long history of dogged environmental activism: the Gardens of Stone.
Last month, the New South Wales government officially recognised the Gardens of Stone as a State Conservation Area within the National Parks estate. First proposed in 1932 and with a small portion of the area designated as National Park in 1994, this decision will see more than 30,000 hectares finally protected.
The government has also earmarked the region for ecotourism. With its epic gorges, the globally unique hanging swamps of...
The Zoological Society of London (ZSL) released a s statement on the Thames River, because despite being previously declared "biologically dead,” it is now home to over 115 species of fish, including venomous sharks. According to ZSL’s report, the Thames supports 115 species of fish and 92 species of birds....
Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
One of the United States’ most endangered animals was found making a new home inside a Colorado garage.The black-footed ferret popped its head out between a planting pot and garden hose in the Pueblo West home a short distance from a nearby colony of the extremely rare mammals. More than 120 black-footed ferrets have been released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on the Walker Ranch since 2013 as part of a conservation program to restore the mammal’s population in North America.Black-footed ferrets were twice thought to be extinct before a small population of eight were found in Wyoming...
The turtle had been floating helpless for so long, its head and shell were grown over with algae. Its body temperature had cratered, and it was so weak it could barely move. Blown off course by violent storms, a sea turtle usually at home in warm seas off the coast of Mexico was found stranded Nov. 16 by a Makah tribal member on Shi Shi Beach, a remote and wild stretch of the tribe’s reservation on the Washington coast.
LANCASTER, N.H. (CBS) – A hurt Snowy Owl was rescued in New Hampshire on Tuesday, and will be rehabilitated so it can be released back into the wild.
A passerby in Lancaster found the owl injured in the road.
An animal control officer was able to catch the owl before it was hurt any further. It will be evaluated by a rehabilitation center and later released.
A Snowy Owl found hurt in Lancaster. (Image Credit: New Hampshire Fish And Game)
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service northeast branch said that with the return of Snowy Owls, it’s important to remember to keep a safe distance.
Anyone looking for the creature should use a zoom lens, binoculars, or a spotting scope so they don’t disrupt the owl’s normal behavior.
Never feed the owls, and if you find one that’s hurt, contact wildlife officials immediately.
HYANNIS – A rising number of hypothermic turtles are being treated by the New England Aquarium as sea turtle stranding season picks up. Following a late start due to fluctuating fall temperatures, the Sea Turtle Hospital has checked in 199 turtles; comprised of 109 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles, eight green turtles, and two loggerheads, with life threatening conditions such as pneumonia and dehydration.
Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary just rescued three juvenile Kemp's ridley sea turtles on the morning of Wednesday, November 17. These little ones were the first turtles to be found on Cape Cod beaches near Orleans during the cold-stunning season of 2021. Marisa Bernal of the New England Aquarium...
Up to 216 Australian birds are now threatened – compared with 195 a decade ago – and climate change is now the main driver pushing threatened birds closer to extinction, landmark new research has found.
The Mukarrthippi grasswren is now Australia’s most threatened bird, down to as few as two or three pairs. But 23 Australian birds became less threatened over the past decade, showing conservation actions can work.
The findings are contained in a new action plan released today. Last released in 2011, the action plan examines the extinction risk facing the almost 1,300 birds in Australia and its territories. We...
This will be the 28th Annual Christmas House Decorating Contest. The House Decorating Contests have been sponsored by LCEC for the 28th consecutive year. A committee of 30 dedicated community-minded citizens makes it all happen. This year the preliminary judging will be done from 6:30 until 10:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday...
Audubon Society of Northern Virginia’s Manassas-Bull Run Christmas Bird Count will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 with a preliminary online workshop on December 16. Both the workshop and count are free but because of Covid the number of new participants in the count will be restricted (see following note). This count will be ASNV’s 40th year participating in a 122-year-old annual tradition of citizen science.
Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
On October 24, a few days ago, an asteroid the size of a refrigerator touched the Earth, reaching 3,000 kilometers away from Antarctica and then slipping away, continuing its journey. The problem is that we only noticed it 4 hours later. According to scientists, it is the third asteroid to...
A massive rare sea creature was caught on camera during an expedition conducted by a team of researchers in the Gulf of Mexico. The rare creature has been identified as a bigfin squid. The bigfin squid, which had large fins, eight arms and a pair of tentacles, was spotted during...
