Animals

Roads Closed On Christmas Island To Welcome Annual Migration Of Red Crabs (Video)

By Editorials
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to Inside Edition: "Western Australia's Christmas Island welcomed its annual migration of red crabs. Millions of crawling crimson crustaceans closed roads on the island. They could be seen making...

