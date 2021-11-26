Battlefield 2042 Wiki Guide

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRenewal is found in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. There's a gargantuan wall separating the two halves of the map — the desert and the lush fields. Our IGN Battlefield 2042 Renewal map guide discusses zone capture tips, important landmarks, and Levolution instances. Renewal: Zone Capture Tips and Important...

Route 205 Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Route 205 Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough. Once you've explored enough of Floaroma Town, you can head east and begin your journey on Route 205. There are two Berry bushes at the beginning of the route, near to the water. There are two Berry bushes as you begin on the route. Interact with these for 2 Chesto Berries and 2 Pecha Berries.
Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Jizzy, the first mission given to you by Jizzy. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. To start this...
This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5. When you get to Ken's, he has a visitor, Avery Carrington. This cowboy is seeking the services of someone with your... talents. He needs some feathers rustled, and in return, he'll give you protection.
This page is part of IGN's Halo Infinite Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the Wraith vehicle. The Wraith is one of 12 vehicles that can be piloted in Halo Infinite's multiplayer sandbox. Wraith Vehicle Details. Wraith Official Description: "The Wraith is the Covenant's main armored...
Joining the roster as of update 1.3.0, "legendary pirate" Gullivarrr, will begin washing up onshore and offer a different task and rewards than Gulliver. Learn more in our Animal Crossing: New Horizons page on the new character. Gullivarrr. Gullivarrr. Gulliver, but dressed up as a pirate. Like his sailor counterpart,...
On this page you'll find information about all 18 Perks available in Call of Duty: Vanguard so you can better decide which three perks would most support your loadout and playstyle. Every Perk provides a very specific enhancement so make sure to select different Perk combinations for every Custom Class...
Armor is a type of wearable item that can be crafted, found, or bought in Terraria. Unlike Vanity Items, these wearables must provide some sort of defensive benefit, ability buff, or gameplay mechanic augmentation to be considered a part of the Armor class. NOTE: While the various Armor pieces can...
Looking for the newest Mario Party that released in 2021? See Mario Party Superstars. With Super Mario Party, your party gets supercharged with fun for everyone thanks to 80 new minigames, more strategic board game play, and the dynamic and amazing new puzzles of Toad’s Rec Room. The original board game style has been kicked up a notch with deeper strategic elements, like specifc Dice Blocks for each character. The game also introduces all-new ways to play, including Joy-Con controller enabled minigames, and new modes to enjoy with family and friends. Board game play goes back to the four-player basics as you take turns and race across the board searching for Stars. You can also pair up two Nintendo Switch systems and delight in this dynamic play style, such as in the new Toad’s Rec Room mode. With new modes and new minigames coupled with original board game play, the party starts anywhere, anytime, and with all kinds of players.
This page of the guide will help you get to grips with the various control schemes available in Farming Simulator 22, across all major platforms. This includes the default on-foot and vehicle controls for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC ports.
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous pack DLC arrives on December 9, and brings four prehistoric species, including land-dwelling dinosaurs, as well as marine and flying reptiles. The Early Cretaceous pack features the Dsungaripterus (a small and stout pterosaur), Minmi (a small, tank-like dinosaur belonging to the ankylosaur family), Wuerhosaurus (part of the stegosaurid family of dinosaurs), and the Kronosaurus. Learn more about the Kronosaurus in this latest trailer. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GeForce Now, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Here is the Mastodon Weapon Showcase from Oceanic, giving us a closer look at the gun and its animations. Developed by Ward B, Oceanic is a fast paced FPS that borrows elements from RPGs and RTS games. Set in the mid 2200s, a man-made apocalypse has seen people band together to survive Earth's harsh living conditions.
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Pxssy Powah! USB Song, including where to locate it and how to get to it. Location: Madrugada - Aguas Lindas - Oasis Plains - FDA Airbase Olimpia. The Abuso de Poder USB Song...
I glide serenely through the undulating turquoise sea, enjoying the silky sensation of movement as I cut a path through this landscape of… what? Clouds?! The Ultravoid is an utterly surreal place - beautiful, colourful, yet also broken, desolate. This is all that’s left of a host of forgotten worlds, sucked inexorably into the gravitational pull of a massive black hole. Above me, a monstrous-looking creature known as a Remnant patrols the sky, and it’s so large I’ll literally skate along its back when I confront and kill it; part of a desperate bid to save my home planet from becoming the latest victim of The Ultravoid’s insatiable appetite. Solar Ash has some big ideas, and while it’s not all smooth skating thanks to minor control quirks and a couple of design elements that don’t quite reach their full potential, it’s definitely a journey worth taking.
Take a look at the action-packed launch trailer for the session-based survival game, Icarus, ahead of the game's release on December 3 for PC via Steam. Icarus is a session-based survival game for up to eight co-op players where players drop onto the broken terraformed planet of Icarus. Initially equipped with nothing, players drop to the planet for missions lasting from hours to weeks, before returning to orbit to progress their character and tech for the next drop.
Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide will detail where to find the Cheese Wedge Collectibles available on the Erlengrat map within Farming Simulator 22. Below you will find a description of each wedges location, as well as in-game screenshots to assist your search. Erlengrat Cheese Wedges...
This page will go over Cliodhna's abilties, assassin builds, tips and tricks, and more. Remember that these items are only suggestions and that you can always swap something out if you think it will make more of an impact, like building magical protections earlier if the enemy team has a lot of magic damage. You can also use the in-game ‘Popular’ tab to see what the most common items being built for your god are.
The classic Covenant Carbine is back in the form of the Pulse Carbine in Halo Infinite. However, this can be a very confusing weapon due to its significant changes. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this gun and how to use it. Pulse Carbine Weapon Details. Type: Rifle. Ammo...
GTA Vice City’s Umberto Robina missions are Tommy’s first foray into Vice City’s gang life and begin after completing the Avery Carrington Missions, Two Bit Hit, which puts Tommy in the middle of a territory feud between the Cubans and the Haitians as they battle for supremacy in Vice City’s drugs trade. Although you'll get close to Umberto for a while, you can only finish his questline after seeing the Haitian Missions through to the end. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.
GTA Vice City’s Malibu Club is one of the local hubs for nightlife, dancing, and risque pleasures. It’s also one of the many assets Tommy can add to his portfolio after completing the Shakedown mission, assuming you have the cash for it. The Malibu Club costs $120,000, making it one of the most expensive assets in the game, though you’ll gain that back quickly after finishing the Malibu Club missions. It generates $10,000 per day for Tommy, and it’s required for 100% completion anyway. This guide to the Malibu Club missions includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
