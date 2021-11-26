ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battlefield 2042 Wiki Guide

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing a rocket that launches into space (or explodes), dynamic weather events and the possibility of a tornado tearing up the map, Orbital map in Battlefield 2042 is about as interactive as it gets. Our IGN Battlefield 2042 Orbital map guide discusses zone capture tips, important landmarks, and Levolution...

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Walkthrough for Oreburgh Mine covers the Pokemon, items, and battles you'll encounter in the area. Follow this guide to quickly find Roark, the Oreburgh Gym Leader. Oreburgh Mine is a small cave in Pokemon BDSP that connects to Oreburgh City. Oreburgh Mine Pokemon...
GTA: San Andreas Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Jizzy, the first mission given to you by Jizzy. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. To start this...
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wiki Guide

Joining the roster as of update 1.3.0, "legendary pirate" Gullivarrr, will begin washing up onshore and offer a different task and rewards than Gulliver. Learn more in our Animal Crossing: New Horizons page on the new character. Gullivarrr. Gullivarrr. Gulliver, but dressed up as a pirate. Like his sailor counterpart,...
Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Halo Infinite Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the M12 Warthog vehicle. The Warthog is one of 12 vehicles that can be piloted in Halo Infinite's multiplayer sandbox. M12 Warthog Vehicle Details. M12 Warthog Official Description: "All-terrain transport with optional...
Call of Duty: Vanguard Wiki Guide

On this page you'll find information about all 18 Perks available in Call of Duty: Vanguard so you can better decide which three perks would most support your loadout and playstyle. Every Perk provides a very specific enhancement so make sure to select different Perk combinations for every Custom Class...
Stardew Valley Wiki Guide

This Stardew Valley Residents guide has all the information you need to know about Leah, including which ones are the best gift for Leah, how to trigger her heart events and Leah's schedule. Who is Leah?. Leah is one of the women who you can marry in Stardew Valley. She...
Terraria Wiki Guide

Armor is a type of wearable item that can be crafted, found, or bought in Terraria. Unlike Vanity Items, these wearables must provide some sort of defensive benefit, ability buff, or gameplay mechanic augmentation to be considered a part of the Armor class. NOTE: While the various Armor pieces can...
Super Mario Party Wiki Guide

Looking for the newest Mario Party that released in 2021? See Mario Party Superstars. With Super Mario Party, your party gets supercharged with fun for everyone thanks to 80 new minigames, more strategic board game play, and the dynamic and amazing new puzzles of Toad’s Rec Room. The original board game style has been kicked up a notch with deeper strategic elements, like specifc Dice Blocks for each character. The game also introduces all-new ways to play, including Joy-Con controller enabled minigames, and new modes to enjoy with family and friends. Board game play goes back to the four-player basics as you take turns and race across the board searching for Stars. You can also pair up two Nintendo Switch systems and delight in this dynamic play style, such as in the new Toad’s Rec Room mode. With new modes and new minigames coupled with original board game play, the party starts anywhere, anytime, and with all kinds of players.
GTA: Vice City Wiki Guide

This GTA: Vice City walkthrough guide will help you get cop uniforms, steal a cop car, and destroy evidence in the North Point Mall. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5. This time, the mission marker appears...
Oceanic - Mastodon Weapon Showcase

Here is the Mastodon Weapon Showcase from Oceanic, giving us a closer look at the gun and its animations. Developed by Ward B, Oceanic is a fast paced FPS that borrows elements from RPGs and RTS games. Set in the mid 2200s, a man-made apocalypse has seen people band together to survive Earth's harsh living conditions.
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack - Species Field Guide: Kronosaurus Trailer

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous pack DLC arrives on December 9, and brings four prehistoric species, including land-dwelling dinosaurs, as well as marine and flying reptiles. The Early Cretaceous pack features the Dsungaripterus (a small and stout pterosaur), Minmi (a small, tank-like dinosaur belonging to the ankylosaur family), Wuerhosaurus (part of the stegosaurid family of dinosaurs), and the Kronosaurus. Learn more about the Kronosaurus in this latest trailer. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GeForce Now, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features

This Beginner's Guide page explains the most salient information that every new player should learn first. When you're brand new to New World, it can be daunting to figure out which systems you need to learn and understand. Luckily, we have everything you need to get started on your journey in Aeternum.
Solar Ash Review

I glide serenely through the undulating turquoise sea, enjoying the silky sensation of movement as I cut a path through this landscape of… what? Clouds?! The Ultravoid is an utterly surreal place - beautiful, colourful, yet also broken, desolate. This is all that’s left of a host of forgotten worlds, sucked inexorably into the gravitational pull of a massive black hole. Above me, a monstrous-looking creature known as a Remnant patrols the sky, and it’s so large I’ll literally skate along its back when I confront and kill it; part of a desperate bid to save my home planet from becoming the latest victim of The Ultravoid’s insatiable appetite. Solar Ash has some big ideas, and while it’s not all smooth skating thanks to minor control quirks and a couple of design elements that don’t quite reach their full potential, it’s definitely a journey worth taking.
Death's Gambit: Afterlife - PS4 Launch Trailer

Death's Gambit: Afterlife, the expansion to the original Death's Gambit, is available now on PlayStation 4. Death: Gambit: Afterlife adds 10 new levels, 22 new weapons, 100 talents, skills, storylines, cinematics, gameplay enhancements, and more. Watch the trailer for another look at the 2D action Metroidvania.
Sunyshore City Gym

This Sunyshore City Gym walkthrough for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will teach you how to defeat Gym Leader Volkner and obtain the Beacon Badge, with details on Volkner's Pokemon levels and moves, suggested counters, and more. The Sunyshore City Gym in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is within Sunyshore City.
Icarus - Launch Trailer

Take a look at the action-packed launch trailer for the session-based survival game, Icarus, ahead of the game's release on December 3 for PC via Steam. Icarus is a session-based survival game for up to eight co-op players where players drop onto the broken terraformed planet of Icarus. Initially equipped with nothing, players drop to the planet for missions lasting from hours to weeks, before returning to orbit to progress their character and tech for the next drop.
Collectible Cheese Locations

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide will detail where to find the Cheese Wedge Collectibles available on the Erlengrat map within Farming Simulator 22. Below you will find a description of each wedges location, as well as in-game screenshots to assist your search. Erlengrat Cheese Wedges...
Ghostrunner Project_Hel DLC Officially Announced For 2022 Release

Ghostrunner will be releasing a major new DLC expansion in early 2022, IGN can exclusively reveal. After teasing it as the "Ultimate DLC" last week, Ghostrunner's developers took the wraps off the new content today, revealing that it is a story-driven expansion featuring a major character from the core game.
Nerf Legends Review

There was a time in the early 2000s when you could reach into the bottom of a cereal box and occasionally pull out an entertainingly bad, low budget video game. Nerf Legends feels like it was supposed to be in one of those boxes, but was left out because it's not safe to package something this harmful to your health alongside someone’s breakfast. With atrocious gunplay, joyless puzzles, cringey writing, painful bugs, and legitimately broken multiplayer, this half baked disaster has absolutely nothing of interest to offer – even to those just looking for a nostalgic laugh. It’s a sloppy, tragic first-person shooter, and one of the worst games I’ve played in a long time.
Plasma Pistol

The Plasma Pistol, which has been around since the original game, is back in Halo Infinite. This is one of the most interesting secondary weapons because it is thought to be used as a starter. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this pistol and how to use it. Plasma...
