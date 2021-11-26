ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe Kaleidoscope map in Battlefield 2042 is a combat zone in Songdo, South Korea. There are numerous skyscrapers dotting the landscape, and you'll be able to zipline hundreds of feet in the air. Our IGN Battlefield 2042 Kaleidoscope map guide discusses zone capture tips, important landmarks, and Levolution instances....

www.ign.com

mymodernmet.com

Vibrants Paintings Look Like Kaleidoscopic Flowers Pressed on Canvases

Former fashion designer and fine artist Yuta Okuda creates mesmerizing abstract paintings that highlight the beauty of the “little things” we take for granted. He uses a flower motif—symbolic of fond childhood memories—to construct colorful bouquets that pop off the canvas. These floral arrangements are made up of thick dollops...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IGN

Collectible Cheese Locations

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide will detail where to find the Cheese Wedge Collectibles available on the Erlengrat map within Farming Simulator 22. Below you will find a description of each wedges location, as well as in-game screenshots to assist your search. Erlengrat Cheese Wedges...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack - Species Field Guide: Kronosaurus Trailer

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous pack DLC arrives on December 9, and brings four prehistoric species, including land-dwelling dinosaurs, as well as marine and flying reptiles. The Early Cretaceous pack features the Dsungaripterus (a small and stout pterosaur), Minmi (a small, tank-like dinosaur belonging to the ankylosaur family), Wuerhosaurus (part of the stegosaurid family of dinosaurs), and the Kronosaurus. Learn more about the Kronosaurus in this latest trailer. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GeForce Now, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
#Skatepark
IGN

Malibu Club Missions

GTA Vice City’s Malibu Club is one of the local hubs for nightlife, dancing, and risque pleasures. It’s also one of the many assets Tommy can add to his portfolio after completing the Shakedown mission, assuming you have the cash for it. The Malibu Club costs $120,000, making it one of the most expensive assets in the game, though you’ll gain that back quickly after finishing the Malibu Club missions. It generates $10,000 per day for Tommy, and it’s required for 100% completion anyway. This guide to the Malibu Club missions includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cliodhna Build and Guide

This page will go over Cliodhna's abilties, assassin builds, tips and tricks, and more. Remember that these items are only suggestions and that you can always swap something out if you think it will make more of an impact, like building magical protections earlier if the enemy team has a lot of magic damage. You can also use the in-game ‘Popular’ tab to see what the most common items being built for your god are.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Mineral from deep inside Earth found on surface for first time: ‘It shouldn’t be there’

Scientists have discovered for the first time a new mineral encased within a diamond from over 600km deep within the Earth’s lower mantle, which they say should’ve fallen apart before reaching the surface.Earth’s lower mantle is the area between the planet’s core and crust. This was a very unlikely discovery as minerals usually fall apart before they reach the Earth’s surface, unable to retain their structure outside of a high-pressure environment, say the researchers, including those from the University of Nevada in las Vegas (UNLV), US.The newly discovered mineral - named davemaoite - could survive such tremendous pressure change...
SCIENCE
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
ASTRONOMY
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Smithonian

Kaleidoscope of Deep-Sea Life Found Near Hydrothermal Vents Off Mexican Coast

In the Gulf of California off the coast of La Paz, Mexico, a deep-sea expedition discovered a thriving hydrothermal vent ecosystem, complete with six new possible species of arrow worms, mollusks, crustaceans, and roundworms, reports Molly Taft for Gizmodo. A remotely operated vehicle (ROV) captured stunning images of the ecosystem’s...
WILDLIFE
IGN

Sunyshore City Gym

This Sunyshore City Gym walkthrough for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will teach you how to defeat Gym Leader Volkner and obtain the Beacon Badge, with details on Volkner's Pokemon levels and moves, suggested counters, and more. The Sunyshore City Gym in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is within Sunyshore City.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Abuso de Poder

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Pxssy Powah! USB Song, including where to locate it and how to get to it. Location: Madrugada - Aguas Lindas - Oasis Plains - FDA Airbase Olimpia. The Abuso de Poder USB Song...
COMPUTERS
IGN

Solar Ash Video Review

Reviewed by Cam Shea on PC. Also available on PlayStation. "Solar Ash took me a little over seven hours to beat on normal difficulty, and while some of the anomalies and bosses were less entertaining than others, and there were moments of frustration with the controls, this was a world I had a good time in. This game may take place in a ruinous void, but its clean yet vibrant visual design is full of life, as is the story that ultimately gives Rei's journey meaning."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Plasma Pistol

The Plasma Pistol, which has been around since the original game, is back in Halo Infinite. This is one of the most interesting secondary weapons because it is thought to be used as a starter. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this pistol and how to use it. Plasma...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Behind Billboard Hidden Package

Use the staircase behind the bakery to climb the building near the Kaufman Cabs billboard. Hop over to the next building and climb its ladder, then leap over to the walkway on the yellow billboard. The Hidden Package is at the end of the billboard across from the rooftop.
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

Icarus - Launch Trailer

Take a look at the action-packed launch trailer for the session-based survival game, Icarus, ahead of the game's release on December 3 for PC via Steam. Icarus is a session-based survival game for up to eight co-op players where players drop onto the broken terraformed planet of Icarus. Initially equipped with nothing, players drop to the planet for missions lasting from hours to weeks, before returning to orbit to progress their character and tech for the next drop.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cubans Missions (Umberto Robina)

GTA Vice City’s Umberto Robina missions are Tommy’s first foray into Vice City’s gang life and begin after completing the Avery Carrington Missions, Two Bit Hit, which puts Tommy in the middle of a territory feud between the Cubans and the Haitians as they battle for supremacy in Vice City’s drugs trade. Although you'll get close to Umberto for a while, you can only finish his questline after seeing the Haitian Missions through to the end. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best Bike Wall Mounts for Decluttering Your Apartment

City dwellers know the value of space and giving even an inch or two over to storing a commuter bike can create conflict within a home. But it doesn’t have to be that way if you buy smarter, more space-efficient bike wall mounts. Depending on your style and your wallet, there are a few different variations when setting up an apartment for bike storage. It’s also safer for the bike and for you, especially if you have pets around. Bikes tend to lean one way or another and may fall over and cause damage to other furniture, not to mention the...
CARS
IGN

Pulse Carbine

The classic Covenant Carbine is back in the form of the Pulse Carbine in Halo Infinite. However, this can be a very confusing weapon due to its significant changes. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this gun and how to use it. Pulse Carbine Weapon Details. Type: Rifle. Ammo...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kaufman Cabs Missions

GTA Vice City’s Kaufman Cabs location is another asset Tommy Vercetti can add to his portfolio, but there’s a hefty price tag attached and one or more attempts on your life to thwart. As with Vice City’s other assets and asset missions, Kaufman Cabs is available for $40,000 after you finish Tommy’s Shakedown mission and earns you up to $5,000 daily after finishing the three associated asset missions. You’ll need at least seven assets to unlock Vice City's last story mission, but all assets and asset missions are required for 100% completion. This guide to Kaufman Cabs includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gintama: The Very Final Review

Gintama: The Very Final will be available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Feb. 8, 2022, and digitally on Jan. 25, 2022. Gintama: The Very Final brings the Odd Job crew back together again like old times, for one final, massive battle. It's utter chaos as the nefarious Utsuro (Adam Gibbs) threatens to bring everything and everyone to an end. He seeks a final reprieve from life, putting his immortal soul to rest once and for all. Gintoki (Michael Daingerfield), Takasugi (Kyle C. Jones), and Katsura (Jocelyne Loewen) must work in tandem to eliminate the threat Utsuro represents to bring order to their lives as well as the universe itself. As such, this is, as the title implies, the final (yes, we really mean it this time!) ending for a masterfully self-aware and intriguing series. Luckily, it's a fantastic one, and the send-off fans deserve as the irreverent saga wraps things up one last time.
COMICS

