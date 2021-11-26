Kaleidoscope

Gintama: The Very Final will be available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Feb. 8, 2022, and digitally on Jan. 25, 2022. Gintama: The Very Final brings the Odd Job crew back together again like old times, for one final, massive battle. It's utter chaos as the nefarious Utsuro (Adam Gibbs) threatens to bring everything and everyone to an end. He seeks a final reprieve from life, putting his immortal soul to rest once and for all. Gintoki (Michael Daingerfield), Takasugi (Kyle C. Jones), and Katsura (Jocelyne Loewen) must work in tandem to eliminate the threat Utsuro represents to bring order to their lives as well as the universe itself. As such, this is, as the title implies, the final (yes, we really mean it this time!) ending for a masterfully self-aware and intriguing series. Luckily, it's a fantastic one, and the send-off fans deserve as the irreverent saga wraps things up one last time.
