Asian stock markets sink as traders watch Europe virus cases

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Friday as traders watched a surge in coronavirus cases in Europe and anti-disease controls that threaten to disrupt trade and travel. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. U.S. markets were closed Thursday for a holiday. Austria imposed a nationwide 10-day lockdown...

