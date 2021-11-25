ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Empty Stocking Fund: Mother seeks a little something for her five children this Christmas

By Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23n4eP_0d73BGOP00

A mother of five who lost her mother to COVID-19 this past year is looking for a way to make the holidays a little better this year.

"Times are very very hard," she wrote. "Please bless us with one something small."

The Empty Stocking Fund has helped make Christmas better for those who needed it for 90 years. Last year, the charity raised more than $74,000 for children and families across the region, helping 1,000 families.

Donating online is private and secure. Your donation will be added to the list of donors that will appear in The Augusta Chronicle during the holidays. If you wish to donate anonymously, please type “anonymous” in the acknowledgment field of the donation section.

Donations will appear as “Community Foundation for the CSRA” on your bank or card statement.

Donations can be made online at www.augustachronicle.com/emptystocking or mailed to Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 31358, Augusta, GA 30903. The deadline to apply for Empty Stocking Fund assistance was Nov. 12.

The Empty Stocking Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization, and donations are tax-deductible.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

First U.S. case of omicron variant is found in California

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The CDC said in a statement that the California Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the case in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22 — three days before scientists in that country announced they'd detected the new variant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Student becomes fourth person to die in Michigan school shooting as suspect is identified, charged with murder

A 17-year-old student is the fourth victim to die in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan as murder charges were announced against the teenage suspect. The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged Wednesday with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
The Hill

Five revealing quotes from Supreme Court abortion case

A tense Supreme Court hearing Wednesday over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban suggested the conservative-majority court is willing to place new restrictions on abortion. Less clear is how far the court might go in unwinding the legal regime that emerged from Roe v. Wade, which bars states from prohibiting abortion before a fetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Chris Cuomo calls his suspension from CNN 'embarrassing'

CNN host Chris Cuomo said Wednesday that he never meant to compromise any colleagues by advising his brother and that his suspension from the network was "embarrassing." He addressed his indefinite suspension on his SiriusXM show, "Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo." “Hey everybody. It’s Chris Cuomo. Let’s get...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Stocking#Charity#Times#The Empty Stocking Fund#Community Foundation#Csra#P O Box 31358#Ga
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

255
Followers
78
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy