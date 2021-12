The price range of the USD/INR has remained rather steady technically. A low of nearly 74.0000 was produced on the 18th of November, but the juncture proved solid and the USD/INR again moved higher and has tested the 74.56000 resistance area above, while also moving back towards support near 74.35000. The ability of the pair to maintain a tight trading ground may entice speculators who want to pursue technical highs and lows which are nearby during the next few days.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO