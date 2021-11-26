ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CAD snaps three-day fall to poke 1.2700 on sour sentiment, weak oil prices

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD takes the bids to refresh intraday top, rises the most since Monday. Virus woes spread outside Eurozone amid fears of a new variant, light calendar, heavy yields also propel the pair. Oil prices drop as SPR releases join fears of softer demand due to COVID-19. No major data/events...

www.fxstreet.com

