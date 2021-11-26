ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small businesses face labor shortages ahead of holiday season

Cover picture for the articleIt's holiday shopping time. Small...

MarketWatch

Mall retailers were 'well stocked' and inventory was 'adequate' ahead of holiday season--BofA

Holiday mall traffic appeared to still be down from 2019, but same-store sales were "flat to or above" 2019 levels given "strong" conversion rates, according to analyst Lorraine Hutchinson at BofA Securities. Strong conversion rates indicate that the ratio of buyers to browsers has increased. Hutchinson's outlook comes after she hosted the annual Holiday Mall tour at the Queens Center in New York, where she met with a number of store managers. He said that most retailers, which have eased store capacity constraints, experienced a healthy amount of volume during the Black Friday week. "Stores have either pulled back...
RETAIL
KREX

Cyber Monday caps holiday shopping weekend as virus lingers

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are spending freely and going back to store shopping, knocking out some of the momentum in online sales from last year when Americans were making many of their purchases exclusively via the internet. Shopper traffic roared back on Black Friday, but it was still below pre-pandemic levels, in part because […]
SHOPPING
Fox News

Businesses struggle amid supply and labor shortages

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
msmagazine.com

Avoiding Amazon—Celebrate Small Businesses and Socially Conscious Companies This Holiday Season

The holidays are right around the corner and that nagging question has started to set in for a lot of us: What do I get as gifts for the people in my life? With the delays in shipping, hectic nature of the season, and many small businesses having production delays related to product shortages, getting everything checked off your gift list early is essential this year.
TheStreet

Small Businesses Face Inventory Issues After Holiday Bulk-Up

Small business owners facing supply chain bottlenecks stocked up ahead of the holiday shopping season, attempting to find the right balance of inventory as they compete with the big box retailers. The global pandemic has led to previous shutdowns in countries such as Vietnam, which have long been suppliers of...
CBS Chicago

‘Intoxiflation’: Despite Higher Prices, Floridians Will Continue Buying Booze Over Holiday Season

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As prices continue to rise, some people are cutting back on what they purchase – except when it comes to booze. DrugAbuse.com, a leading provider of substance abuse treatment resources, carried out a survey of 3,818 Americans and discovered an interesting response to ‘intoxiflation’. The survey found that almost 2 in 3 (64%) Floridians will continue buying the same amount of alcohol they usually would throughout the holiday season, regardless of inflated alcohol costs. This compares to a national average of 59%. People in Vermont were most willing to spend money on alcohol – 90% said they will continue buying...
signalscv.com

Bill Miranda | Shop Locally at Small Businesses This Holiday Season

Happy Thanksgiving, Santa Clarita! With many of us already preparing a delicious meal filled with traditional favorites, anxiously awaiting the arrival of dinner guests or maybe watching the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the holiday season has officially begun. Making it all the more magical this year is being able to come together again with family and friends to celebrate in person after spending the last holiday season apart due to the pandemic.
YourCentralValley.com

Local artists busy ahead of Small Business Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Saturday after Thanksgiving is known as Small Business Saturday.  It was started by American Express in 2010 to encourage more holiday shopping at small businesses. It’s one of several busy shopping days for local makers of arts and crafts. Christmas shoppers seeking local handmade arts and crafts as gifts aren’t […]
peninsulapress.com

Labor shortage burdens small Palo Alto businesses as vaccine mandates strain hiring

The National Federation of Independent Business reported in October that over half of small business owners have job vacancies they cannot fill. Camilla Coupal was an undergraduate at Stanford University when her parents opened the first Coupa Café in the heart of Palo Alto. She fondly remembers decorating the Ramona Street shop with her family and painting the walls with the same butterscotch hue, the same color which can be found on café walls today.
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Marriott faces labor shortages

The halls may look empty at the Odessa Marriott, but don’t let that fool you. As statewide supply chain shortages continue, the hotel continues thriving. “It’s been extremely difficult given then global circumstances it has changed hospitality,” says Food and Beverage Manager Alysa Batson. Managers like Batson also says it’s a job people do out […]
Grand Rapids Herald-Review

Shop small this holiday season: Local communities rely on small businesses for a continued vibrant and diverse economy

The small and charming boutique style shops, breweries, coffee shops, locally owned restaurants and small locally owned service industry businesses give Grand Rapids, Minnesota an economic advantage to those communities that only feature large, corporate owned franchise businesses. When locals own, operate, and invest in small businesses, the community benefits in many ways.
