The San Siro Will Host The Opening Of The 2026 Winter Games

Barcelona and Spain prodigy Pedri has won the prestigious Kopa Trophy, presented to the best young player in men’s football, at the Ballon d’Or 2021 awards ceremony. Pedri, who turned 19 last week, enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Barcelona first team, featuring in 37 of their 38 league matches, and established himself in the Spanish national team too, displaying supreme technique and balance on the ball reminiscent of one of his idols, Andres Iniesta.He was voted Young Player of the Tournament at this summer’s European Championship and was the only Spanish player to be named in the Euros’ Team...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO