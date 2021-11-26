ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The San Siro Will Host The Opening Of The 2026 Winter Games

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) – The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held at the San Siro Stadium, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala announced Friday. In collaboration with the Milan and Inter clubs,...

World Soccer Talk

Sassuolo gatecrash San Siro to deny Milan top spot

Milan (AFP) – AC Milan missed the chance to move top of Serie A on Sunday after crashing to a shock 3-1 home loss to Sassuolo which gives Napoli the opportunity to move clear at the summit. Sassuolo emerged worthy winners at the San Siro after recovering from Alessio Romagnoli’s...
Coutinho And Firmino Return To National Team For Qualifying Rounds

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – Philippe Coutinho returned to the Brazilian national team when he was called up by coach Tite on Friday for two games in the South American qualifiers in November for the World Cup. Coutinho has not worn the verdeamarela since October 2020 and was considered despite...
The Independent

Pedri wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d’Or 2021 award ceremony after shining for Barcelona and Spain

Barcelona and Spain prodigy Pedri has won the prestigious Kopa Trophy, presented to the best young player in men’s football, at the Ballon d’Or 2021 awards ceremony. Pedri, who turned 19 last week, enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Barcelona first team, featuring in 37 of their 38 league matches, and established himself in the Spanish national team too, displaying supreme technique and balance on the ball reminiscent of one of his idols, Andres Iniesta.He was voted Young Player of the Tournament at this summer’s European Championship and was the only Spanish player to be named in the Euros’ Team...
SEE HERE Goal Peru LIVE Sporting Cristal Vs Alianza Lima 0-0 TODAY By Final League 1 Betsson: Time, Transmission Channel, Line-ups, Forecast And Where To See Minute By Minute Live Match Of Today’s Peruvian Soccer 2021 | Golperu Live Facebook | Goal Peru Online Youtube | Which Channel Will Broadcast The Alliance Match Today | Peru Goal Live Liga 1 Movistar | Goal Tv Peru Live Game Today | Sports

Sporting Cristal vs. Alianza Lima LIVE via Gol Peru are measured in the second final of League 1 Betsson from 3.00 pm The duel is played at the National Stadium and you can follow the ONLINE coverage of this and other matches today, with the confirmed lineups, the minute by minute account and video compilation of the goals and outstanding plays, through La República Deportes.
AFP

Messi wins Ballon d'Or for seventh time as Putellas crowned women's winner

Lionel Messi admitted winning the Copa America with Argentina might have been the determining factor in him claiming the men's Ballon d'Or prize for the seventh time after a turbulent year, as Spain's Alexia Putellas took the women's award. - Putellas succeeds Rapinoe - This is just the third year that a women's Ballon d'Or has been awarded, with Putellas following in the footsteps of Norway's Ada Hegerberg, winner in 2018, and the United States' 2019 World Cup superstar Megan Rapinoe.
After Being Thrashed, Man United Seeks To Learn From Tyson Fury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) – Against the ropes after his first loss as Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his players to learn from world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as they try to absorb their latest Premier League setback. Solskjaer is trying to keep his post after Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing...
UEFA Sanctions Union Berlin For Anti-Semitic Insults

BERLIN (AP) – UEFA on Friday sanctioned German club Union Berlin with a partial closure of its stadium for anti-Semitic behavior shown by some fans towards supporters of the Israeli team Maccabi Haifa. UEFA reported that it had concluded its disciplinary proceedings against the Union “for the racist behavior of...
Haret Ortega Exposes Córdova For Being a ‘chapulín’ With a League

Both have passed through America and now Haret Ortega exhibited Sebastián Córdova for being ‘chapulín’ with a league of the Toluca player after he was asked which footballer he dislikes in a Twitch transmission. The defender of the Red Devils made it clear that Córdovano dislikes him, since they did...
The Independent

Ben Maher hopeful ‘incredible’ Explosion W will be gunning for glory in Paris

Ben Maher says that “everything has become reality” as he settles into life as Olympic individual showjumping champion.The 38-year-old British rider produced a dazzling performance under the Tokyo Equestrian Park floodlights four months ago, powering to a stunning Olympic title success aboard aptly-named Explosion W.It meant that Britain achieved successive individual showjumping gold medals following Nick Skelton’s triumph on Big Star in Rio five years earlier.The Champion returns! 💥🥇 pic.twitter.com/8R069V6cWa— Ben Maher (@BenMaher1) August 12, 2021And Hertfordshire-based Maher believes it is “a reasonable expectation” that Explosion W could be on the Paris Games start-list in under three years’ time. It...
America Goes For An Old Longing

There is still debris from the unexpected and very hard turn of America against Pumas at the Azteca Stadium. After finishing first in the regular phase and achieving equality as a visitor, the team was enough with a draw to reach the Semifinals of the Liga MX, but they were defeated with a terrible demonstration.
