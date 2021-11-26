ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday, November 25 Overnight Forecast

By Savannah Tennyson
Ozarks First.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Thanksgiving! Before the cold front swept through, temperatures made it to the upper 50s and low 60s in most of the region, but cooler temperatures set in this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. All the clouds and rain...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: 70's on Thursday

Temperatures today were well above average with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with highs making a run for the 70s. Sunny and dry weather will continue tomorrow. Temperatures will remain well above average on Friday before some slightly cooler air moves into the area for the weekend. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to lower 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#M8id
News Channel Nebraska

AccuWeather releases 'white Christmas' forecast

AccuWeather Global Center released its white Christmas forecast today. Long-range forecasters say La Nina conditions, in which sea temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean drop to lower than average, usually push storms northward and leave southern regions dry. The nation's Northeast will have below-average chances of a white Christmas, where...
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, November 30 Overnight Forecast

We’re going into December on a mild footing and it looks like record highs are within reach Thursday and Friday. For tonight, we’re in for quiet weather. Waves of clouds will move through the area with temperatures only falling into the 40s. Morning lows Wednesday will be roughly 15° above normal.
ENVIRONMENT
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 11/30/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 1107 PM EST TUE NOV 30 2021 /1007 PM CST TUE NOV 30 2021/ OVERNIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW LATE FAR WEST. LOWS 15 TO 25...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY...LIGHT SNOW LIKELY WEST HALF IN THE MORNING AND EAST HALF MID MORNING TO EARLY AFTERNOON. THE SNOW MAY MIX WITH RAIN EAST. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 37 TO 44. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 30 TO 37. THURSDAY...BLUSTERY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS EAST HALF. HIGHS 36 TO 44. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 18 TO 26. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 30 TO 37. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 16 TO 24. HIGHS 26 TO 34. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 12 TO 18. HIGHS 24 TO 32.
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abc27.com

Few showers overnight, mild and breezy Thursday

EVENING: Increasing clouds. Temps in the 40s. TONIGHT: Scattered light showers, low 41. THURSDAY: More clouds than sun, breezy and milder. High 56. Northwest winds 5-15mph. Following our warmest October on record, November wrapped up colder and drier than average. As we begin December, we see another pattern shift. Occasional chilly days are still expected, but we are forecasting more milder afternoons as we move into the middle of the month. Thursday will feature one of those milder afternoons as we reach the mid 50s. Plan for a steady southwest breeze for Thursday between 5-15mph.
ENVIRONMENT
nonpareilonline.com

Forecast: Great weather today, Thursday

The high today is around 66, while temps could hit 70 on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Expect light winds today that gradually increase in speed, with sunny skies. Morning temps will be in the 40s, while the evening low is around 45. The high Thursday is near...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE
News 12

Foggy conditions overnight; warmer temperatures expected for Thursday

New Jersey will see some warmer temperatures on Thursday, after several days of cooler weather. But Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that cooler temperatures will be arriving for the days after. Wednesday’s overnight hours will see some fog building that will last until Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures will...
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Wednesday, December 1 Morning Forecast

Our second day of the workweek was quiet and mild and we’re going to continue that trend as we hit mid-week. A ridge of high pressure takes over the heart of the nation and this is going to bring not only more sun but a huge jump in our temps. Highs for our Hump Day will be well above average for this time of the year, but comparable to yesterday, topping out in the mid-60s. Thursday is when the real warmth arrives with southwesterly flow allowing for our highs to surge back into the lower 70s. It’s going to be unseasonably warm for this time of year. Thursday is looking bright and we’ll keep that sunshine around as we end the workweek. The Spring-Like feel holds as well with temps staying well above average for early December. Highs remain in the 70s Friday ahead of our next cold frontal boundary which will likely move our way late Friday into early Saturday. Clouds will start to thicken up overnight Friday into Saturday as it moves into the Ozarks. The clouds are going to stick around Saturday and Sunday both with temps falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another disturbance moves our way as we end the weekend and this one looks to bring a greater chance for rain across the viewing area. Showers are looking scattered but it’s something we’ll be watching. It’s looking like the chillier air starts to filter back in as we kick-start next week with highs only in the 40s under plenty of sunshine. Our next cold front down the pike looks to approach by late Tuesday into next Wednesday and ahead of it, temps will attempt to rebound. Showers will be possible on Tuesday with highs climbing back into the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMZ-TV Online

A little light rain overnight then a one day warm up for Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a little light rain, mixed with snow mainly in the Poconos. Low: 36. THURSDAY: Breezy and milder with lots of clouds, some sun, and a passing shower or two. High: 54. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and brisk. Low: 38. FORECAST SUMMARY. Welcome to December,...
ENVIRONMENT
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Thursday Forecast

Light, scattered showers around in the morning, then breezy and milder Thursday. Showers return later in the day...
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Dry Cool Evening; Scattered Rain Showers Thursday

Good Evening… . Clouds will thicken up later this evening and tonight ahead of a warm front. While temperatures will initially cool into the low to mid 30s, they will gradually begin to rise after midnight. HOUR BY HOUR FORECAST TONIGHT: Most of the night looks dry. A few rain showers will arrive towards dawn […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy