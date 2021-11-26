Thursday, November 25 Overnight Forecast

Our second day of the workweek was quiet and mild and we’re going to continue that trend as we hit mid-week. A ridge of high pressure takes over the heart of the nation and this is going to bring not only more sun but a huge jump in our temps. Highs for our Hump Day will be well above average for this time of the year, but comparable to yesterday, topping out in the mid-60s. Thursday is when the real warmth arrives with southwesterly flow allowing for our highs to surge back into the lower 70s. It’s going to be unseasonably warm for this time of year. Thursday is looking bright and we’ll keep that sunshine around as we end the workweek. The Spring-Like feel holds as well with temps staying well above average for early December. Highs remain in the 70s Friday ahead of our next cold frontal boundary which will likely move our way late Friday into early Saturday. Clouds will start to thicken up overnight Friday into Saturday as it moves into the Ozarks. The clouds are going to stick around Saturday and Sunday both with temps falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another disturbance moves our way as we end the weekend and this one looks to bring a greater chance for rain across the viewing area. Showers are looking scattered but it’s something we’ll be watching. It’s looking like the chillier air starts to filter back in as we kick-start next week with highs only in the 40s under plenty of sunshine. Our next cold front down the pike looks to approach by late Tuesday into next Wednesday and ahead of it, temps will attempt to rebound. Showers will be possible on Tuesday with highs climbing back into the 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO