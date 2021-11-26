Police recover stolen car, arrest suspect after chase in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo resident was arrested Thursday after a police chase involving a stolen car, officials say.
Officers saw a stolen vehicle in the area of Alcott Street and Portage Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.
They tried to pull the vehicle over, but it fled, KDPS says. It says officers chased after the stolen car, but stopped after a short time for the safety of the public.
The car soon crashed near the intersection of Portage Road and Kilgore Road, police say. They say a Portage police officer nearby arrested the driver without incident.
The stolen car was recovered.
Authorities say the driver, a 39-year-old from Kalamazoo, was arrested on multiple felony charges.
Anyone with information about the incident should call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or KalamazooSilentObserver.com .
