ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Fire strikes St. Augustine High School Gym

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMzLE_0d737jOn00

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a late afternoon one-alarm fire at St. Augustine High School gymnasium.

The 911 call about the fire came in around 4:48pm with units arriving at the scene three minutes later.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the second floor gym at St. Aug.

Responding firefighters were able to knock down the flames and contain the fire to gym.

The school was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and nobody was inside.

In all seven NOFD companies with 21 fire personnel fought the fire and brought the flames under control by 5:30.

No one was injured in the campaign against the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWL-AMFM

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Chef Menteur Hwy in N.O. East

Police in New Orleans are working to find the person responsible for fatally shooting a man Monday morning. An NOPD report says, “At around 8:02 a.m., Seventh District officers were dispatched to the scene of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 9700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL-AMFM

Pair of shootings keep NOPD busy

Two apparently unrelated shootings are keeping NOPD investigators busy this Saturday. Seventh District Officers are investigating an incident where an adult male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Thanksgiving#Augustine High School Gym#Nofd
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy