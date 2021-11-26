Fire strikes St. Augustine High School Gym

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a late afternoon one-alarm fire at St. Augustine High School gymnasium.

The 911 call about the fire came in around 4:48pm with units arriving at the scene three minutes later.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the second floor gym at St. Aug.

Responding firefighters were able to knock down the flames and contain the fire to gym.

The school was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and nobody was inside.

In all seven NOFD companies with 21 fire personnel fought the fire and brought the flames under control by 5:30.

No one was injured in the campaign against the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.