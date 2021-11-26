Football preview: UW-Whitewater plays host to DePauw (Indiana) in second round of playoffs

UW-Whitewater senior quarterback Max Meylor has been named a finalist for the Gagliardi Award, given each year to NCAA Division III’s top football player. Contributed/Michael McLoone, UW-Whitewater Athletics

What: DePauw (Indiana) University (9-2) at No. 3 UW-Whitewater (11-0).

When: Noon Saturday.

Where: Perkins Stadium, Whitewater.

TV/radio/internet: A telecast will be streamed live by portal.stretchinternet.com/uww. WKCH radio (106.5 FM) will broadcast the game, with an online stream at kix1065.com. Live statistics can be found at www.ncaa.com/game/5908751.

Last week: The Warhawks left no doubt in their playoff opener, ruining Greenville (Illinois) University’s first playoff trip with a 69-7 win at home behind four touchdowns from Alex Peete. ... DePauw opened a 20-7 halftime lead and withstood a late comeback bid and intercepted five passes to earn a 26-21 win over Rose-Hulman (Indiana).

The series: This will be the first meeting between the Warhawks and Tigers. Whitewater is 56-10 in NCAA III playoff games and 61-1 in November games dating back to 2005. ... DePauw, the North Coast Atletic Conference champions, is making its third NCAA playoff appearance and has advanced to the second round for the first time. ... The winner will advance to a quarterfinal game on Dec. 4 against Wheaton (Illinois) or Central (Iowa) at a site to be determined.

About the Warhawks: Coach Kevin Bullis (seventh season, 68-9 record) and his Warhawks had their foot on the gas for three of four quarters against Greenville. The Panthers outscored Whitewater 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but the Warhawks scored 10 touchdowns in the other three periods. ... Senior running back Alex Peete ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another score to lead the Warhawks against Greenville. Peete totaled 93 yards on 13 carries, putting him over the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his career. His 18 rushing touchdowns ranks 11th in all of Division III. ... Senior quarterback Max Meylor, who was named a semifinalist in the voting for the Gagliardi Trophy last week, completed 12 of 16 throws against Greenville for 238 yards and two touchdowns. On the season, Meylor has completed 186 of 264 passes (70.5%) for 2,412 yards and 32 touchdowns with two interceptions. ... Sophomore linebacker Hawk Heffner posted a career-best 11 tackles as the Whitewater defense held Greenville to 72 yards rushing, more than 175 yards below the Panthers’ season average. ... Sophomore defensive back Thomas Wojnowski finished with a pair of interceptions, returning one of them 25 yards for a first-quarter touchdown. He now leads the team with four picks on the season.

About the Tigers: DePauw coach Brett Dietz (second season, 11-2) saw his team give up 355 yards passing against Rose-Hulman, but used five interception and a goal-line stand near the end of the third quarter to preserve the program’s first-ever NCAA III playoff victory. ... DePauw averages 432.7 yards per game, including 275.7 yards passing. ... Tigers senior quarterback Chase Andries has completed 65.1% of his passes and averages 243.5 yards through the air with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions, ranking 16th in NCAA III efficiency with a rating of 168.79. ... Junior receiver Trey Shaw has caught 52 passes for 804 yards and 10 touchdowns, and sophomore Gus Baumgartner leads the rushing attack with 73.7 yards per game and nine touchdowns. ... Freshman inside linebacker Luke Marsh leads the defense with 72 tackles

—Art Kabelowsky