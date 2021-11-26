Spurs' Devin Vassell: Questionable vs. Celtics

When Devin Vassell was first drafted 11th overall by the Spurs in the 2020 NBA Draft — their first lottery pick since Tim Duncan — most fans were satisfied. He filled a positional need and was generally considered the best available player at the time. (While there was and maybe still is a contingency that would have preferred Tyrese Haliburton, who was grabbed one spot later by the Kings, their sophomore stats are relatively even so far, so it’s time to move on from that line of thinking.)

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO