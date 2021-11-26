Spurs' Devin Vassell: Questionable vs. Celtics

When Devin Vassell was first drafted 11th overall by the Spurs in the 2020 NBA Draft — their first lottery pick since Tim Duncan — most fans were satisfied. He filled a positional need and was generally considered the best available player at the time. (While there was and maybe still is a contingency that would have preferred Tyrese Haliburton, who was grabbed one spot later by the Kings, their sophomore stats are relatively even so far, so it’s time to move on from that line of thinking.)
Devin Vassell’s interaction with the Timberwolves’ Ball boy could really have been a perilous one. The Ball boy was just trying to do his job but things got a little surprising for the poor guy. The San Antonio Spurs locked horns with the Minnesota Timberwolves in their previous match. The Timberwolves hosted the Target Centre, Minneapolis, MN, and the fans couldn’t be happier for what transpired yesterday.
Vassell provided 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 115-90 loss to the Timberwolves. Aside from a poor showing against the Clippers, Vassell continues to impress off the bench in the loss. He's posted double-digit scoring totals in four of his last five contests.
Vassell won't return to Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to a right quadriceps contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Vassell played 22 minutes and had three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals before suffering the injury. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 21-year-old should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Celtics.
The San Antonio Spurs have announced Devin Vasse will remain out for the rest of the game after suffering a right quadriceps contusion fighting for a defensive rebound late in the third quarter. Vassell recorded three points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in just over 22...
SAN ANTONIO — Spurs forward Devin Vassell is having quite the sophomore season. He's averaging career-highs in points (12.2 per game), rebounds (3.9 per game), assists (1.5 per game), and three-point percentage (39-percent). Vassell's emergence as a key contributor is getting attention from those who follow the Spurs but he...
The San Antonio Spurs have announced that Doug McDermott and Devin Vassell will miss tonight’s matchup against the Washington Wizards as the pair recovers from recent injuries. Vassell will miss his second consecutive contest after an awkward landing versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, and McDermott has sat out the...
Devin Booker is one of the most talented young players in the NBA right now, having played in the 2021 Finals and leading the Phoenix Suns alongside Chris Paul in a season where nobody believed in them. He's very talented with the ball in his hands and one of the...
The only question that remains in terms of debating the greatest shooting duo in NBA history is who comes in second. The iconic Golden State Warriors tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have a hold on the top spot that they may very well never relinquish. But once upon...
After stints with the Hornets and Celtics, star point guard Kemba Walker seemed excited to join the New York Knicks. Born in the Bronx, Walker has deep-rooted connections to the city and it's no secret that the organization had been looking for some help in the backcourt for years before his arrival.
Throughout an NBA season, we often see various media outlets propose hypothetical trades. Of course, not all of those hypothetical trades come to fruition, but there are times where real trades with a similar framework to a proposed trade do end up happening. There has been a recent trade proposed...
Well, I know we saw this coming, just didn’t know it would happen so soon…and by ‘it’ I mean the Kemba Walker trade rumors starting to swirl. I speak for the entire fanbase when I say I was super excited to get Kemba Walker on the Knicks this offseason. The...
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was among the first NBA players to react to the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. On Friday, a jury in Wisconsin decided against convicting Rittenhouse for his role in wounding one person and killing two others during protests in Kenosha, Wisc., in the summer of 2020. The protest were in reaction to police officers shooting and killing Jacob Blake.
The game ended how it began Friday night: with the Celtics not scoring. Boston brutally handed the San Antonio Spurs their fifth win of the year, losing 96-88 despite almost pulling off a comeback that began in the third quarter and was intensified to start the fourth. The Celtics pulled...
Comments / 0