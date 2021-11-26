ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Devin Vassell: Questionable vs. Celtics

 6 days ago

Vassell (quadriceps) is questionable against the Celtics on Friday....

Pounding The Rock

Devin Vassell is living up to the hype of a lottery player for the Spurs

When Devin Vassell was first drafted 11th overall by the Spurs in the 2020 NBA Draft — their first lottery pick since Tim Duncan — most fans were satisfied. He filled a positional need and was generally considered the best available player at the time. (While there was and maybe still is a contingency that would have preferred Tyrese Haliburton, who was grabbed one spot later by the Kings, their sophomore stats are relatively even so far, so it’s time to move on from that line of thinking.)
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Timberwolves’ Ball Boy almost getting knocked out by Devin Vassell in Spurs vs Timberwolves

Devin Vassell’s interaction with the Timberwolves’ Ball boy could really have been a perilous one. The Ball boy was just trying to do his job but things got a little surprising for the poor guy. The San Antonio Spurs locked horns with the Minnesota Timberwolves in their previous match. The Timberwolves hosted the Target Centre, Minneapolis, MN, and the fans couldn’t be happier for what transpired yesterday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Devin Vassell: Efficient off th ebench in loss

Vassell provided 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 115-90 loss to the Timberwolves. Aside from a poor showing against the Clippers, Vassell continues to impress off the bench in the loss. He's posted double-digit scoring totals in four of his last five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Devin Vassell: Won't return Wednesday

Vassell won't return to Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to a right quadriceps contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Vassell played 22 minutes and had three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals before suffering the injury. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 21-year-old should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Celtics.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Devin Vassell and Doug McDermott to miss tonight’s game against the Washington Wizards

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that Doug McDermott and Devin Vassell will miss tonight’s matchup against the Washington Wizards as the pair recovers from recent injuries. Vassell will miss his second consecutive contest after an awkward landing versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, and McDermott has sat out the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Real Reason Kemba Walker Has Been Benched By The Knicks

After stints with the Hornets and Celtics, star point guard Kemba Walker seemed excited to join the New York Knicks. Born in the Bronx, Walker has deep-rooted connections to the city and it's no secret that the organization had been looking for some help in the backcourt for years before his arrival.
NBA
NBA

