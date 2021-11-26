Spurs' Doug McDermott: Questionable vs. Celtics

Brown missed eight games due to a hamstring injury, but he returned to the lineup on Monday. He played well in that contest, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds, a steal, and a block over 23 minutes. However, the Celtics are exercising some caution with one of their best players. He was questionable on Wednesday due to injury management but ended up playing 24 minutes. He’s listed as questionable once again Friday vs. the Spurs, and he would likely be limited if he does suit up.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO