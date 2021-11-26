ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Doug McDermott: Questionable vs. Celtics

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

McDermott (knee) is questionable against the Celtics on...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Celtics' Bus Broke Down In San Antonio Ahead Of Matchup Vs. Spurs

Let’s hope someone has given the Boston Celtics a lift by now. The Celtics’ team bus broke down Friday morning in the San Antonio, Texas, area as it was transporting the C’s from their pregame shootaround. The video the Celtics shared of their roadside travails, shows players laughing and joking as they waited for help or another ride.
NBA
The Dream Shake

Rockets vs Celtics

Houston Rockets (1-15) vs. Boston Celtics (9-8) November 22, 2021, 4:30 p.m. CT. Location: TD Garden, Boston MA. Tickets as low as $27. Even the Rockets can’t depress prices into the single digits in Boston. Respect. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: SportsTalk790. Online: Rockets App. Boston SBN Nation Blog: The Nomatively...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Doug McDermott to miss tonight's game against the Suns with right knee inflammation

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that starting power forward Doug McDermott will miss tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns as he deals with right knee inflammation. McDermott missed a three-game stretch from October 28 to November 3 because of right knee inflammation, and this will be the fourth game the veteran sharpshooter has sat out this season.
NBA
Boston

Celtics' Jaylen Brown will be questionable for the next week

"There's going to be some natural soreness and stiffness coming back." Celtics star Jaylen Brown will be questionable for the next week, according to Ime Udoka. Brown missed eight games this month with a hamstring injury — a nagging issue that has bothered him over the last two years. After his return on Monday, Brown hinted that he wasn’t 100 percent, but the Celtics cleared him to play shortly before Wednesday’s game against the Nets.
NBA
NESN

Celtics Injury Report: Two Guards Questionable For Boston Vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night but may not have their full lineup. Boston released its injury report for Wednesday’s clash and listed both Jaylen Brown and Josh Richardson as questionable for the meeting with Brooklyn. Brown has been dealing with a hamstring injury that...
NBA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Questionable Friday vs. Spurs

Brown missed eight games due to a hamstring injury, but he returned to the lineup on Monday. He played well in that contest, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds, a steal, and a block over 23 minutes. However, the Celtics are exercising some caution with one of their best players. He was questionable on Wednesday due to injury management but ended up playing 24 minutes. He’s listed as questionable once again Friday vs. the Spurs, and he would likely be limited if he does suit up.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs prediction, odds, TV channel

The Houdini couldn’t have been more wrong throwing down on the Boston Celtics moneyline against the Brooklyn Nets this past Wednesday. While it was a night of upsets around the league, with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and even the one-win Houston Rockets all picking up wins, the slight underdog Celtics looked like they were a #16 in the NCAA tournament going up against a regional powerhouse-adjacent Nets.
NBA
ESPN

Spurs best Celtics 96-88 after blowing 24-point advantage

SAN ANTONIO -- — San Antonio blew another big lead, but this time it led to a celebration for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the Spurs rallied in the final minute after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday night, snapping a six-game skid.
NBA
ABC6.com

Spurs Close Out Celtics after Boston Rallies from Down 24

Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied in the final minute after blowing a 24-point lead to beat the Boston Celtics 96-88 on Friday night, snapping a six-game skid. Keldon Johnson and Derrick White added 17 points each and Tre Jones had a career-high 12 points for San Antonio. Murray had eight points in final 2:58 to prevent another disastrous finish for the Spurs against the Celtics. Jayson Tatum had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, and and Jaylen Brown added 16 points as Boston. The Celtics have lost two straight.
NBA
nbcboston.com

Celtics Vs. Spurs Takeaways: Slow Start Dooms C's Yet Again

Celtics vs. Spurs takeaways: Slow start dooms C's yet again originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. When the teams last met in April, the Boston Celtics completed the third-largest comeback in NBA history over the San Antonio Spurs, turning a 32-point deficit into a 143-140 overtime win at home. Nearly...
NBA
projectspurs.com

Going For Three: Spurs 96, Celtics 88

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs slammed away their six-game losing streak with a 96-88 victory over the Boston Celtics (10-10) at the AT&T Center on Friday night behind a big night from Dejounte Murray. With the win, San Antonio improved to 3-6 at home as Head Coach Gregg...
NBA

