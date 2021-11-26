ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbus, DOCOMO Test Solar-powered Zephyr HAPS for 5G/6G Connectivity

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbus and NTT DOCOMO recently demonstrated the ability to use its solar-powered Zephyr High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) to deliver future wireless broadband connectivity. The trial took place in the United States in August, when the Zephyr S aircraft undertook approx. 18-day stratospheric flights to test various capabilities. Carrying...

