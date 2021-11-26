ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers drop second straight game to end nonconference play

By OA Sports
 6 days ago
Odessa College's Daniss Jenkins (4) shoots against Trinity Valley Community College's Issakha Niang (24) in the 2021 Wrangler Shootout basketball tournament Wednesday night in the OC Sports Center. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

The Odessa College men’s basketball team suffered a 64-59 loss to Northwest Florida State College Wednesday in Pensacola, Fla.

It was the Wranglers’ second straight loss, after falling 71-68 to Gulf Coast State College the day before.

Odessa College’s Daniss Jenkins led all scorers with 19 points in the contest.

The Wranglers were outscored 35-27 after holding a three point lead to end the first half.

Odessa College (8-5 overall) will start Western Junior College Athletic Conference play against New Mexico Junior College at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday at the OC Sports Center.

MEN

Northwest Florida State College 64, Odessa College 59

Northwest Florida State College (7-1)

Michael Jefferson 3-5 0-0 6, Kam Woods 1-6 2-2 5, Tre Clark 5-12 0-0 12, Issa Muhamad 2-5 3-6 7, Deshawndre Washington 5-11 4-6 14, Shamah Scott 2-4 0-0 4, Brennan Rigsby 3-3 0-0 8, Jaylon McDaniel 1-2 0-0 2, Mason Nicholson 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 25-54 9-14 64.

Odessa College (8-5)

Daniss Jenkins 7-18 4-5 19, Daniel Rivera 3-11 2-2 8, Dontrell Hewlett 1-4 2-2 4, Garfield Turner 4-6 0-2 10, Tre Richardson 2-7 1-2 5, BJ Francis 0-1 0-0 0, Dian Wright 2-5 0-1 5, Darrell Armstrong 0-0 0-0 0, Mike Rivera 0-1 0-0 0, Shakeem Alcindor 3-6 0-0 6, Kiree Huie 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 22-60 13-17 59.

Halftime — Odessa College 32, Northwest Florida 29. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 2-15 (Jenkins 1-6, D. Rivera 0-1, Hewlett 0-3, Richardson 0-4, Wright 1-1), Northwest Florida 5-14 (Jefferson 0-2, Woods 1-3, Clark 2-5, Washington 0-2, Rigsby 2-2).. Total fouls — Odessa College 15, Northwest Florida 16. Fouled out — Odessa College (Turner). Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 40 (D. Rivera 9), Northwest Florida 36 (Washington 8). Assists — Odessa College 11 (Jenkins 4), Northwest Florida 15 (Clark 7).

Community Policy