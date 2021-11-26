NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes set to host Shreveport Mudbugs

After a 13-day break, the Odessa Jackalopes will return to host the Shreveport Mudbugs at 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Ector County Coliseum.

It’s part of a 12-game home stretch for the Jackalopes that started Nov. 12 with an 8-2 loss to the Amarillo Wranglers.

Odessa bounced back from that loss to defeat Amarillo 5-1 the next day.

The Jackalopes have a 12-7-0-1 record and sit in third in the North American Hockey League’s South Division.

The New Mexico Ice Wolves are in first place with 29 points, followed closely by Amarillo with 28 points.

Odessa won’t be on the road until Jan. 7 when it faces Amarillo at the Budweister Bull Pen.