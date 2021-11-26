ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

New 'Heavily Mutated' COVID Variant Compels WHO to Call Special Meeting

By Daniel Villarreal
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) has scheduled a special Friday meeting to discuss a newly emergent and "heavily mutated" variant of COVID-19 that could bypass immunity provided by vaccines and prior infections.

The meeting will discuss what the variant—referred to as B.1.1.529—could potentially mean for vaccines, testing, emerging symptoms and medicinal therapies. WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, made the announcement during a WHO livestream, CNBC reported.

If the WHO's virus evolution working group decides that the variant is one of interest that may become more widespread, the group will assign it a Greek name, Van Kerkhove added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gNxo_0d734pLI00

Ten cases involving the variant were detected in Botswana, South Africa, and Hong Kong, The Guardian reported.

"We don't know very much about this [variant] yet," Van Kerkhove said. "What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations. And the concern is that when you have so many mutations, it can have an impact on how the virus behaves."

The variant spread rapidly through South Africa's Gauteng province, a landlocked region in the country's northeast. The province contains Pretoria, the country's executive capital city, as well as Johannesburg, the country's most populated city.

South African scientists detected more than 30 mutations to the variant's spike protein. The spike proteins on the surface of the virus enable it to attach to human cells, infecting them and allowing the virus to replicate through the body.

The mutations of the virus may increase its contagiousness or make it capable of bypassing vaccines and any immunity from prior infections, the WHO said in a briefing.

Some of the mutations are so new that scientists have never seen them until now. As a result, medical experts aren't yet sure how the mutations may affect the variant's transmission or symptoms.

Greg Dore, an Australian doctor specializing in infectious diseases, wrote in a Wednesday night tweet that the variant "has mutations associated [with] reduced vaccine effectiveness."

However, he said the variant may not yet be highly transmissible. "Time to monitor, not time to panic," his tweet added.

Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the Cambridge Institute for Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Diseases, called the new variant "worrying."

"I've not said that [a variant is worrying] since Delta," he wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "Please get vaccinated and boosted and mask up in public as the mutations in this virus likely result in high level escape from neutralising antibodies."

Comments / 7

Jason Williams
5d ago

This will never end! This was all planned to depopulate the world and destroy America. The dollar will collapse and the Dark Winter is fast approaching. Get right with Jesus because he’s your only hope now.

Reply
11
Chris Ordaz
5d ago

They will keep releasing viruses on purpose to justify covid mandates ,they want to make the US like Australia and control the people and Freedoms,don't let this happen keep fighting back!

Reply(1)
5
Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johannesburg#Covid#Mutations#Cnbc#Who#Greek#Guardian#South African#Australian
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Microbiology
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African medical association says Omicron variant causes 'mild disease'

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus results in mild disease, without prominent syndromes, Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, told Sputnik on Saturday. The World Health Organization (WHO) identified on Friday the new South African strain as one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Herpes virus found to promote chronic deterioration of the immune system

A research team at the University of Córdoba is studying the alterations that occur in the immune system's T lymphocytes with respect to age and in relation to the cytomegalovirus herpesvirus. T lymphocytes are the cells of the immune system in charge of fending off viruses and cellular alterations produced...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined since the summer but the pandemic is not over. We have made tremendous headway and have vaccinated 67.1% of the US population but, unfortunately, the pandemic is still continuing. The recent resurgence of covid infections in the UK should highlight the resilience of this virus and the dangers that still remain. Of note, the UK is experiencing a surge in disease in spite of boasting a higher vaccination rate than the US. There has been some speculation that part of this may have been fueled by premature reopening and return to "normal" activity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
646K+
Followers
71K+
Post
683M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy