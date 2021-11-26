Titan unveils first look at The Phantom of the Opera graphic novel adaptation

This week sees the release of Boom! Studios’ Magic: The Gathering one-shot comic Magic: Master of Metal #1; check out the official preview of the 48-page issue here…. When the fate of the Multiverse is at stake, what game will the scheming Master of Metal play? Tezzeret of Esper, the cruel artificer now free from his former master Nicol Bolas, the God-Pharaoh of Amonkhet, has traveled across the Multiverse seeking the answer to a question only he knows. Once he finds it, he will manipulate anyone necessary and do whatever it takes to claim his prize… but to what end? Acclaimed writer Mairghread Scott (Transformers: Windblade), and artists Jorge Coehlo (Rocket Racoon) and French Carlomagno (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) debut the Master of Metal in a 48-page one-shot igniting the spark of events that will ripple throughout the Multiverse in 2022!

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO