Titan unveils first look at The Phantom of the Opera graphic novel adaptation

By Amie Cranswick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitan Comics has unveiled a preview of The Phantom of the Opera, its upcoming graphic novel adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic stage musical, which has been written by Cavan Scott with art from Jose Maria Beroy. Check it out here…. 1881 the cast and crew of a new...

